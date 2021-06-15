France Germany streaming and live TV: where to see the European 2021 match

FRANCE GERMANY STREAMING TV – Tonight, Tuesday 15 June 2021, at 9 pm France and Germany will compete in Munich for the first match of the group stage of the 2021 European Football Championships (Euro 2020). In the stands about 15 thousand fans, reduced capacity due to the health emergency. Where to see France Germany live on TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below all the information in detail:

On TV

The match valid for the 2021 European Football Championships between France and Germany will be visible in clear and completely free on Rai 1 (digital terrestrial channel 1 or 501) and via satellite on Sky Sport channels. The kick-off of the match is scheduled at 9 pm today, Tuesday 15 June 2021. Expected (on both goals) ample pre and post game.

France Germany live stream

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the France Germany match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and games broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone, and on the one reserved for Sky, SkyGo subscribers. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary:

Game: France-Germany

France-Germany Date: Tuesday 15 June 2021

Tuesday 15 June 2021 Schedule: 21

21 TV channel: Rai 1, Sky Sport

Rai 1, Sky Sport Streaming: RaiPlay.it, SkyGo

THE GROUP

The probable formations

We have seen where to see the 2021 France Germany European Football Championship match, but what are the probable formations of the match? Here they are:

France (4-3-3): Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez; Pogba, Kanté, Tolisso; Mbappé, Giroud, Griezmann

Germany (3-4-3): Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Kroos, Gündogan, Gosens; Müller, Gnabry, Havertz

ALL THE NATIONALS CALLED UP