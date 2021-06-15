Gianni Brera, a football singer to whom we owe so many of the terms we use today, called a match “classic” in which two teams that have won at least one Scudetto are opposed. By applying this linguistic rigor to European football, we can say that tonight a European and world classic will be staged at the Fussball Arena in Munich. Indeed, something more: because the rivalry between France and Germany cannot be reduced to two national football teams who have won both the World Cup and the European Championship. There is a centuries-old tradition of hostility and detente, as often happens between two important neighbors. A tradition that recurs on the pitch, where France and Germany are interpreters of two different game philosophies, both capable of annihilating the opponent in their own way: the French champagne football against the German panzer.

History teaches that football is an integral part of society, and that what we see on the pitch many times reflects specific characteristics of the countries and cultures that are confronting each other. And so France, over the years, has been able to carry on a sparkling football, in the name of attack and spectacle, which not by chance has taken the name of champagne football, and which cannot fail to recall the grandeur French, that desire not only to win, but to show oneself the best in all respects, as the Sun King and Napoleon, among others, have tried to do over the centuries. At the risk, however, of trying to do things too big and stop.

Instead, there is the German panzer football, a physical football that looks to attack. A football that does not stop in front of a consolidated advantage, but until the triple whistle continues to think about scoring as if they were still on zero to zero: the 7-1 trimmed to Brazil in front of an incredulous audience of Mineirao at the World Cup 2014 is a clear example of this. But this mentality sometimes risks turning into something predictable, and we Italians know something about it. How many victories have our national team gone through since a clash with Germany? The inspiration and the sudden paw of the Azzurri sent the German war machine into a tailspin.

France knows well that its neighbor from beyond the country does not discount, and when it sets itself a goal it pursues it, thus threatening the historic French desire to show the world its greatness. He saw it in spite of himself in 1870, in the Franco-Prussian war, when the troops of the Kaiser arrived, with that panzer mentality, without thinking of stopping for a moment, up to the gates of Paris, forcing the French to surrender and yield to the neighbor. Alsace and Lorraine.

Forty-four years later, in the First World War, the Germans tried again to arrive in Paris in record time: a blitzkrieg, a sudden annihilation of the adversary, regardless of its history and its power, a bit like when without problems they scored. seven to Brazil. Almost a quick matter to be done quickly, so as to pass immediately to the other practice, the Russian front, to be done quickly too: this was the Schliffen plan. And yet, on the Marne, the desperate French defense is more reminiscent of the Italian bolt than the football-champagne from beyond the Alps. A stalemate ensued that continued until 1918 and cost both sides an unacceptable number of deaths. In this, fortunately, football is different, and it always will be, although the analogies with wars can be found.

If historians identify the origin of the political rivalry between France and Germany in the Verdun treaty of 843, the one we see on the football field is much more recent. It is no coincidence that our French cousins ​​took decades to become an internationally competitive national team, unlike Germany. It was precisely with the development of champagne football, with the growth of talents such as Michel Platini, that France became a national team capable of aspiring to the highest football levels. And it is precisely in 1982, in full Platini era, that France reaches the semifinals where they meet West Germany, with serious chances of beating them.

The night in Seville, at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, is a spectacular match. In the first ninety minutes the game ends one by one. The tension is very high, also because the stakes are very high, and to make everyone even more tense there is a very hard game clash between the German goalkeeper Schumacher and the Frenchman Patrick Battiston, in which the latter loses two teeth and loses consciousness. Fortunately, everything went well. Extra time opens with France who want to show Germany and the whole world all their grandeur: in a few minutes they score not one, but two goals, and the game seems closed. But despite the tiredness and the little time and disposition, the German war machine gets back into motion, and arrives at 3-3: a perfect balance between two different game philosophies, which at that point can only be decided by the cynical lottery of the penalties, which saw Germany prevail. In the final the Germans will be defeated 3-1 by Italy, thanks to goals from Pablito Rossi, Tardelli and Altobelli, in the face of the irrepressible joy of President Sandro Pertini, but that’s another story.

And so, champagne football against panzers, the will to show one’s greatness against a disciplined war machine. But also, much more trivially, a clash between the winners of the last two soccer world cup: not just a classic, but much more.