France Court rules today on widespread Ikea espionage: French Ikea suspected of spying on employees with police and private detectives

According to the prosecutor, about 400 people were targeted for espionage. The case is accused of Ikea’s management, police officers and the head of a private security company.

French the court will give a verdict on Tuesday in a case in which the French branch of Swedish furniture giant Ikea is suspected of spying on its employees for years, the news agency AFP reports.

The prosecutor has demanded an absolute sentence of one year in prison for Ikea’s French director To Jean-Louis Baillot and fines of two million euros for the company. A total of 15 people have been charged in the case: Ikea from the executive branch, four police officers and the head of a private security company.

According to the charges, Ikea had espioned its employees, jobseekers and customers between 2009 and 2012 with the help of private detectives and police. The espionage is said to have started almost a decade earlier and affected about four hundred people.

“There’s privacy in the game against mass surveillance,” the prosecutor said Pamela Tabardel told the Versailles court when the case began in March.

Managing director Baillot has denied the allegations and said the company’s chief risk officer was responsible for the questionable activity. Jean-Francois Paris.

Paris has admitted to sending the names of the Ikea people to be “tested” by a private security company, Eirpace, AFP says. According to him, about 600,000 euros a year had been set aside for such activities.

According to the charges, for example, Paris had wanted to find out how one Ikea employee could afford to drive a brand new open-top BMW.

Deutche Welle Canal (DW) said in March, at the beginning of the trial, that Ikea espionage collected a wide range of private information about employees, such as criminal records and bank account information. Such information may have been used against Ikea union activists or customers who disputed their purchases.

Ikea According to the French defense, the company has not had any broader espionage strategy. The company’s parent company in Sweden has taken a distance from the scandal, DW said.

The scandal began in February 2012 when the satirical and investigative weekly Le Canard Enchaine reported on the company’s espionage. The newspaper had received e-mails in which representatives of Ikea’s management asked the police for information about employees, such as car registration information.

At that time, Ikea’s French leadership admitted acted unethically and promised to put an end to the abuses. The employees, in turn, sued Ikea.

Ikea’s Swedish parent company boat soon after the scandal broke out, four people from Ikea on the French executive are fired.