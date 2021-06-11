Naiara Awada made a brief step through ShowMatch in 2017, where he ended up resigning without giving too many explanations. Now, four years after the fact, the young woman told what was the real reason for her departure from Marcelo Tinelli’s program.

“I never told it but it’s time to heal. My dad, in 2017, was with depression to the point of ending up in hospital. He would come out of rehearsal and he would go to see me … I couldn’t tell about it. That led to my resignation “, wrote the actress and daughter of the actor Alejandro Awada on his Twitter account.

.And he added: “The only one who knew is @AngeldebritoOk who never told anything. Today I decide to tell it.”

“The Nai of 2017 who had to give up her dream because her father was in the hospital with a very serious illness such as depression, alone, surrounded by people who did not join me, without the love of my life and today’s Nai. I believe in processes and I believe in myself. For everything I went through, “he continued.

“I learned to listen to myself, I learned that the problems of others do not invade me. I learned to be me and life gives you second chances. It was very hard what happened but it made me who I am“Naiara sentenced.

The actress explained that she decided to tell about this situation in her private life weeks after her debut in the show’s host Cook for you, what will be seen on Net TV, and how “the most important moment” of your life begins you need to “put all that behind you.”

“I tell it because it is healing for me. The truth always heals, you know? Besides, you should never be ashamed of anything less than a depression. that’s why I decide to count to heal and enjoy this moment of my incredible career“he mused.

Naiara lives a good present after a complicated 2020 in the workplace due to the pandemic.

Finally, Juliana Awada’s niece thanked journalist Ángel De Brito for keeping the secret. “That’s why I think @AngeldebritoOk is the most loyal person I met in the middle. Thanks for holding me back and never telling it. That’s why everyone loves you. I know who you are, “wrote the young woman.

Immediately, the driver of The angels of the morning (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 9:30) answered him. “Your dad is a crack. Kiss”, public.



Naiara will debut as a host in July on the Net TV screen.

On the program that will lead and that will premiere on July 3, Naiara highlighted: “I hope everyone watches the show, there are going to be a lot of ‘Nai recipes’, we are going to cook and we are going to have fun and I am going to accompany them in their houses “.

But he clarified that he will not cook in the program as he usually does through his Instagram account: “I will leave that for the networks, at my house, and maybe one day I will cook, but I’m going to drive, my love“.

