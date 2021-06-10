W.After a slap in the face for French President Emmanuel Macron, the attacker was sent to prison for four months. A court in Valence, southern France, sentenced Damien T. to 18 months’ imprisonment on Thursday, but 14 months were suspended. The 28-year-old man has been in custody since the attack on Tuesday. He had stated that he wanted to express “his dissatisfaction” with Macron’s policy with the slap.

The prosecution had demanded 18 months imprisonment for T. in the fast-track trial, who had not previously been criminally suspicious. She asserted an “act of compliant violence” against the president. The slap in the face was “completely inadmissible”, the prosecutor instructed the attacker, who had appeared in the green T-shirt at the court hearing. He was accused of “violence against an official”.

The public prosecutor’s office had previously announced in Lyon that the attacker had shown sympathy for the “yellow vests” movement and right-wing extremist ideas during an interrogation. T. said that he slapped Macron “instinctively and without thinking” when he sought contact with citizens on Tuesday during a visit to the southern French community of Tain-l’Hermitage. The unemployed from a village in the region said that he shared “political convictions of the right-wing or far-right” without belonging to a party.

During a house search of his friend Arthur C., who was also arrested and who had filmed Macron’s slap on his cell phone, the police found, among other things, a copy of Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf”. Books on warfare, a flag of the Russian Revolution and weapons were also confiscated. Arthur C. is now supposed to answer for illegal gun possession, among other things.