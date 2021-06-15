The fifth chapter of the saga Forza Horizon has finally release date and prices. During the Microsoft event atE3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) 2021, the known racing game, driving simulator, on the road was certainly the protagonist title, delighting the most diehard fans of the saga.

The video game was announced for PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One and is set in the colorful Mexico.

Preview images from the Forza Horizon 5 video game in 4k

Forza Horizon 5, when does it come out? Exit date

The game will come out on all Microsoft platforms the November 9, 2021. Forza Horizon 5 it is certainly among the most anticipated racing-themed videogame titles of the year. This is because the incredible attention to detail, the ability to customize the cars according to the player’s tastes, a varied open world, ranging from deserts to dense tropical forests, and a large roster of automakers and cars make it unique and fun to play. The many Mexican details and scenery can be seen in the 4k trailer below.

Forza Horizon 5 official video game trailer

Forza Horizon 5, which cars will be in the game?

Now that fans finally have one exit date, many are wondering how many e which cars will be present in the game. Although there is no official car list yet, it is possible to extract some models from the trailer, including Mercedes-AMG Project One, Land Rover Defender, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10 GSR, Corvette C8, Ford Bronco R Baja, Lamborghini Aventador, Porsche 911 Carrera S (992) is Porsche Taycan.

Forza Horizon 5, price, how much does it cost?

Forza Horizon 5 will be available on November 9, 2021 but if you buy the Premium Edition it will be possible to play it as early as November 5th. As for the editions available are the following:

Standard Edition : € 69.99 (physical or digital edition)

: € 69.99 (physical or digital edition) Deluxe Edition : € 89.99 (physical or digital edition) Includes the Car Pass worth € 29.99

: € 89.99 (physical or digital edition) Premium Edition : 99.99 (physical or digital edition) It includes the Car Pass, the Welcome Pack, the VIP membership and future expansions Early Access : from 5 November

: 99.99 (physical or digital edition) Premium Add-Ons Bundle: € 49.99 (digital)

Forza Horizon what is it?

Forza Horizon is a driving simulator, released for the first time on October 23, 2012, made by Playground Games for Xbox 360 with ForzaTech graphics engine, a parallel series of Forza Motorsport.

What changes compared to Forza Motorsport? The races are no longer held on the track but in an open-world world, with dynamic day / night changes, sixty-five different types of terrain and a scenario with an “off road” approach.

