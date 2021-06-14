During the Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021 conference we got to see it in action Forza Horizon 5, Playground’s spectacular new driving game, coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Now, thanks to the official Forza Motorsport website we have the opportunity to find out the resolution and frame rate of the next-gen versions.

It is indicated that Forza Horizon 5 will run at 4K and 30 FPS on Xbox Series X, while it will aim for 1080p and 30 FPS up Xbox Series S. Gamers who prefer to prioritize frame rates, however, will have access to a Performance mode that will allow them to activate 60 FPS. The game will also feature ray tracing in ForzaVista mode. No details have been given on the resolution and frame rate of the Xbox One and Xbox One X versions.

Forza Horizon 5

It is also indicated that Forza Horizon 5 will support the cross-play between all platforms and cross-save between the two generations of Xbox consoles. However, it is not possible to move saves from Steam to Xbox.

