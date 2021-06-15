Playground Games gives more details of the game in the new generation, such as the use of ray tracing.

In the Xbox conference E3 2021 one of the rumors that had been sounding louder in recent weeks was confirmed: Forza Horizon 5 is in development and is set in Mexico. The video game, which will be released for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and xCloud, will be released on November 9. Playground Games has given more details of the title.

Performance Mode will move the game to 60 fps on X and S Series, but no detailed resolutions have been detailedIn a new FAQ shared on the Forza page, the study has clarified Some features of the new driving game. One of the most striking aspects is the performance in the new generation from Xbox. Forza Horizon 5 will run to 4K and 30 fps on Xbox series x already 1080p and 30 fps on Xbox Series S. Of course, those who wish to can activate the Performance mode, who will carry the game up to 60 fps, although it is not said what resolutions the game will reach in such mode.

“The power of the Xbox Series has allowed us to deliver a incredible realism and immersion with a world rendered in greater detail and with enormous drawing distances, “explained Playground Games. Regarding ray tracing, the study has clarified its use in the video game:” Ray tracing is used in Forzavista to make the vehicles look even more true to life. “

Forza Horizon 5 will have a new history and many game modes to have fun, and Playground Games has ensured that we will have at our disposal hundreds of the best cars in the world. The game will have Smart Delivery, cross game on all platforms and cross-save (Except with the Steam version, which will not benefit from this cross-save feature). By the way, the study has made it very clear that the game will not have mod support, something that they have clarified after a misunderstanding.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on Xbox Game Pass from day one, a subscription service that we can join for one euro for the first three months. The video game will be the new installment of Forza Horizon, a subsaga of Forza Motorsport, and the first video left a great taste in our mouths with its spectacular graphics.

