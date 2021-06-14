Forza Horizon 5 impressed what we might call the first wow effect since the generation started on Xbox Series X. The exhibition at E3 2021, kept under lock and key until the last but now a bit of a phone call, showed a postcard Mexico that promises to introduce not only a new setting, but several improvements promoted by its specific conformation and by the technological advancement of the next-gen.

Platform: PC, XONE, XSX Developer: Playground Distributor: Microsoft

The quality of the images that were presented to us at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13 exposes to the public a level of definition and clarity that is unprecedented in the history of Microsoft platforms and, putting an end to a year of “dryness” in this case, leaves a taste of next-gen in the mouth that fans – this seems to be the message, given the release date – would do well to get used to.

The launch scheduled for November 9 promises sparks when the game will whiz as a very serious open world arcade proposal on the platforms served by Xbox Game Pass, namely PC, cloud, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Mexico and next-gen

Forza Horizon 5 was presented with a long deep dive in gameplay and the voice of creative director Mike Brown of Playground Games. Brown immediately noted that Mexico will be the largest and most diverse open world in the series, and specified as the ray tracing that brushes the light on the AMG Project One Forza Edition will be reserved for the Forzavista boutique mode.

The variety of the setting will be a fundamental component and this stands out from the very first appearance of the game. Let’s start with a rainforest where one is staged Shipment, a new campaign mode in which adventurous journeys are made across the country to discover new locations and places to expand the Forza Festival.

In this part the title is fleetingly reminiscent of Australia’s Forza Horizon 3 but we soon notice the differences: from the muddy bottom and the watercourse we arrive at Uxmal, a place full of fascinating Mayan architecture. In the nearby desert, the level of detail requires Xbox Series X to process even the individual needles of a cactus, and Playground is keen to point out that the scene immortalized just before the cars enter is “real” and in-game.

Forza Horizon 5’s Mexican views are breathtaking

In that box of sand and … needles, here we go to an asphalted road: here we can see how the latest evolution of the Horizon Live servers guarantees that all pilots on the screen are real players. With another rapid movement, a small town on the sea appears, which we explore in its dusty streets with a flaming Lamborghini.

Brown speaks of “An honest, authentic and loving recreation of Mexico”, which transpires from the many tributes scattered around the locations, such as the murals of the Mexican artist Farid Rueda to be discovered, together with multiple references to the local culture. But not everything is as placid as it seems, despite the proverbial calmness of this lovely population.

Another setting is in fact the Gran Caldera volcano, which introduces a completely different setting full of rocks. Here photogrammetry was used, using data captured on-location on top of the Mexican active volcano: the view from above is impressive and the English software house boasts that the whole world of the game has been reproduced at this level of detail. .

Notice the wealth of detail

This is the highest point ever made in a game of Horizon and it is no coincidence that from such a height it is possible to see many scenarios that can actually be explored, such as the city of Guanajuato, “One of the most beautiful cities in the world” reminiscent of our Liguria in Forza Horizon 2. The city has a plethora of tunnels and intersections making it ideal for battle royale Eliminator mode (we have seen up to 96 connected users).

Play of light

Playground Games is also very proud of its sky. While it is true that ray tracing will not be applied during actual gameplay, twenty-four hours of footage of real Mexican skies were captured at 12K resolution, and with this sky quality the lighting changes dynamically every day – outnumbering, online theoretical, the ability of ray tracing to produce realistic lighting.

In the rainforest, we also see a demonstration of volumetric lighting that fills the scene with god rays rare if not impossible to implement on the consoles of the past generation. This is the rest of a new technology also for the franchise, which has updated its graphics engine for the new iteration.

Forza Horizon 5 will have you speeding from November 9th

In this regard, sandstorms and tropical storms will also amaze in a purely “aesthetic” sense, which will radically change the scenario and complicate visibility during competitions or simply navigating the map. After all, we will have to deal with dynamic seasons that will change the world of Forza Horizon every week, and in certain locations we will even face snow.

In the last segment of the demo we learn the existence of Forza LINK, a new AI assistant that intelligently tracks you and the people you meet online, helping you connect and let you play with them; beyond the technical explanations, it seems that this system is able to have an impact on the social dimension of the IP, which the development team wants to push further.

A Forza Arcade minigame is about to start: Forza LINK knows, because it has learned from its habits, that a player loves Arcade minigames, so it “pushes” a user who is participating in it to invite the other: once done, it sets for both the same direction on the GPS so that they travel a good distance together.

Lights that know a new generation

The minigame we saw pictured here is called Piñata Pop, in which a freighter lets a load of piñatas glide to the ground for us to break them. This is another social experience, since Forza Horizon 5 will require players to work together to destroy as many of them as possible in a limited time.

The latest detail unveiled by the British house is related to a new mode called EventLab, which takes place not by chance inside a stadium. EventLab is a set of tools that allows you to create your own races and game modes, where you can customize everything down to the fundamental rules of gameplay. Something quite similar to what we’ve seen done at Dirt 5 but, it seems, on an exponentially larger scale.

On the technical front, the work done by the team also working on Fable has amazed from every point of view, and from the official website of Power we can appreciate the first details on how this result has been achieved. The game was exhibited in 4K at 30fps on Xbox Series X, thus abandoning the 4K60s adopted for the generational upgrade of FH4 as a base, while on Xbox Series S it will go for a super secure 1080p at 30fps. In both cases, however, it will be possible to enjoy 60 frames per second thanks to a specific performance mode, obviously at the expense of resolution (which has not yet been defined).