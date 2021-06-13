The stylish Playground Games game will follow the path of the previous one with amazing graphics.

Microsoft’s conference for E3 2021 is loaded with news: Phil Spencer begins to profit from the acquisitions of Xbox Game Studios with a lot of exciting games. In addition to Halo Infinite or STALKER 2, in Playground Games They have not missed the opportunity to show the public Forza Horizon 5 in great detail confirming various details.

The Forza Horizon series is reputed to be a true driving jewel, so if you like the genre you shouldn’t miss its trailer or gameplay demo. If its predecessor was set in Great Britain, this installment will be set in Mexico, of course combining natural settings in forests and deserts, passing through Mayan ruins and even modernized urban areas.

It goes without saying that the graphic fidelity It is overwhelming: according to its creators, the skies have been recreated from real scans at 12K resolution, and graphic effects such as volumetric lighting are also making their debut that will lead to more believable jungles. Of course, this installment will drink enormously from the social advances that the previous one made in the multiplayer section.

The Forza Link system will keep track of the players you come across to allow you to continue playing with them in the future. Activities have been shown such as a battle royale mode (similar to the one that FH4 already had), another called Piñata Pop where you have to collect piñatas in a specific line or Event Slap, a kind of bowling alley. The game will be available on November 9 on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

