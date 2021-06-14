Forza Horizon 5 shows itself in an incredible new gameplay video set in Mexico, and thanks to the incredible online service of the Microsoft system, all the cars that meet on the screen they are gamers and not necessarily computer controlled. The live was sent live on the official Forza Youtube channel, which we offer on the cover of the article.

In the Forza Horizon 5 gameplay video it is possible to notice how the faithful reconstruction of the cities of Mexico, makes the immersion of the title at its best, also having to deal with real players it will not be strange to find someone who decides to “run away“Your own McLaren.

The sense of occlusion that was felt in the previous chapters of the saga is completely canceled by the power of Microsoft Series S and Microsoft Series X that allow us to see beautiful background details for “miles and miles” away.

The developers have worked a lot on the textures and on the faithful reproduction of the scenarios that are crossed by speeding at hundreds of kilometers per hour. In Forza Horizon 5 it is possible to engage in real battles, challenging a player from time to time met in this magnificent openworld. There was no shortage of surprises like a Ford Bronco, the historic blue oval jeep that returns today first in the game and then in the market.

The new mode will also be present Pinata, a real challenge to those who locate and destroy the most. The system is also available Advanced Lab, a sort of laboratory in which players can modify every single aspect of the game, creating their own world or instances in which it is possible to create everything, to the point that you could even organize real bowling games with the racing cars that you will have available, but it doesn’t end there.

In the laboratory it is indeed possible to create peculiar elements like gigantic fans capable of lifting cars and thus changing the playing field. Some unusual and rather extravagant features for the canons of the series, which will therefore add spice to your experience.

The wait will not be long, in fact the title is expected on the shelf next 9 November 2021.