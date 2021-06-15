During the E3 2021 the announcement of Forza Horizon 5, the new installment of Xbox Games Studios that takes us to cross the diversity of countries using off-road machines or racing cars.

To the surprise of its audience, this new installment will focus on Mexico and its diversity, managing to adapt it perfectly, perhaps too much:

Forza Horizon 5 portrayed as faithfully as possible the diversity of Mexico thanks to the power of Xbox series x, but we did not expect the company to be so detailed. Not only will it bring volcanoes, coastline, snowy forests and dense jungles, there will also be beach chairs, hot dog stands, tacos and horchatas waters.

Forza Horizon 5, what will you want, werita?

The new Forza Horizon 5 has managed to portray various details of Mexico that few video games have been able to. For example; What happens if in the middle of the race you crave a fresh water and your fruit in a glass (to keep the line), if you play in the race of Guanajuato, you will find yourself in a pleasant surprise.

Unless someone else destroys the position first.

Although if you crave something more substantial such as tacos or hot-dogs and you are in Tulum, you can order to take away Forza Horizon 5. Throughout the entire race, you will find many food carts with everything and their umbrella so that the sun does not hit you.

And, if they don’t have the soda you were looking for, you can go to Groceries Miguel (which is present in all the cities of this game).

Where are you going to sit? In a plastic chair, obviously. Although, we don’t know if Forza Horizon 5 was able to obtain the rights to put the Blue Cross or Crown in them. However, the detail is highly appreciated.

Perhaps, the only point that breaks the great work of Forza Horizon 5 is in the event of Piñata Pop in which you will have to destroy with your car the pet insignia of Long live Piñata! There was nothing of El Chavo del 8, The Incredibles, Pokemon or others.

However, we hope that soon a mod will fix this absence.

Landscapes of all Mexico like never seen

Not only on the small details he focused Forza Horizon 5, also when seeking to represent the cities, mountains, volcanoes and coasts of all Mexico. This work shows the level of commitment that the company had for this delivery.

For example; when portraying the Collegiate Basilica of Our Lady of Guanajuato, one of the emblems of the state and of the capital of the center of Mexico.

Guanajuato

But, not only in cities like Tulum or Guanajuato, focused the work of Forza Horizon 5. Let’s remember that this video game saga seeks to travel the most difficult terrain on 4 × 4 cars, so it was inevitable to go through some of the most emblematic natural settings in the country.

Some of them are: Uxmal, on Chiapas, The Sonoran Desert Y Los Cabos, on Baja California Sur.

Uxmal

Sonoran desert

Los Cabos, Baja California.

Near the end of the trailer for Forza Horizon 5, we were able to get with these all-terrain vehicles to an active volcano surrounded by an immense snow-covered forest. On Mexico, there are more than 10 active volcanoes today, so it is difficult to deduce which of them it will be based on, although it could be The Nevado de Toluca, The Nevado de Colima or The Peak of Orizaba.

If you wondered, where is the railroad trailer from Forza Horizon 5? The answer is simple: It is about The Chepe, the only passenger train in northern Mexico. In fact, you can visit and tour The Copper Canyon, also know as The Mexican Grand Canyon.

The Copper Canyon measures four times as long as Grand Canyon from USA and is almost twice as deep. And, it is located in the Sierra Tarahumara, Chihuahua. On Forza Horizon 5They could represent the standard of living that this place has.

Copper Canyon / El Chepe Railway

Finally, we saw an overview of Tequila, Jalisco. This representative place of the Mexican shoal and of the alcoholic drink flagship of Mexico had its place in Forza Horizon 5.

Without a doubt, this will be one of the best video games to know Mexico and release your Xbox series x or S.

Tequila, Jalisco

