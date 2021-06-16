The Xbox and Bethesda conference also wins the award for the best presentation of the fair.

The Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 was the best presentation of the entire fair. We do not say it, the jury says it the E3 2021 awards, a panel of industry experts that has crowned the Redmond co-broadcast as the best conference, and Forza Horizon 5 as the ‘most anticipated Game’ of all those shown.

Indeed, the new installment of Playground Games’ open world sub-saga He will enter Mexico with an award already on his dashboard. Announced precisely at E3 2021, Forza Horizon 5 promises to go one step further as for the graphic realism of the saga, with new volumetric lighting effects, and scans of real environments and 12K skies, to represent your scenarios like never before. A delivery that, as Microsoft is used to, will be available out of the box with Xbox Game Pass, the catalog of games that it currently offers your first 3 months for one euro.

The E3 2021 awards also choose the most anticipated games of each conference and presentation. Thus, other titles that win awards at the fair are The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, such as Nintendo’s most anticipated game, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, as Ubisoft’s most anticipated, or that promising Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands just like Gearbox’s own. Interestingly, the winner of the Xbox and Bethesda conference was Halo Infinite, despite the fact that Forza was the global winner, surely not to repeat winner with the general prize of the fair.

Next, we offer you the list of winners of the E3 2021 Awards. Of course, and first of all, we invite you to review on our website the first gameplay trailer of Breath of the Wild 2, as well as the announcement trailer for Mario + Rabbids, and this look at the Halo Infinite campaign and multiplayer offered in the fair. And do not hesitate to review on our website the chronicle of the Xbox and Bethesda conference, with all its announcements, chosen as the winner of the fair.

E3 2021 winners

Most anticipated game: Forza Horizon 5, Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 5, Xbox Game Studios Best conference: Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Capcom’s most anticipated game: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Most Anticipated Game from Gearbox: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Most Anticipated Game from Indie Games: Falling Frontier

Falling Frontier Intellivision’s most anticipated game: Asteroids

Asteroids Nintendo’s most anticipated game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Most Anticipated Game from PC Gaming Show: Songs of Conquest

Songs of Conquest Most Anticipated Game from Freedom Games: Airborne kingdom

Airborne kingdom Most Anticipated Game from Future Games Show: Immortality

Immortality Square Enix’s most anticipated game: Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Ubisoft’s most anticipated game: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Most Anticipated Xbox / Bethesda Game: Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite Most Anticipated Game from Yooreka Studio: Loopmancer

