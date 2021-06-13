Forza Horizon 5 has been announced for PC, Xbox One and Series X, to launch on 9th November this year.

It’s set in Mexico, and looks beautiful in gameplay shown today during Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase.

Developed once again by Playground Games, it’ll be the largest game in the series with the most diverse array of environments to date, Playground said. Expect deserts, jungles, beaches, modern day cities, ancient ruins and a volcano.

Story missions where you can choose varying outcomes, weather events featuring dust storms and tropical storms, and challenges via Horizon Arcade will all feature. Events Lab, meanwhile, will let you make up your own Forza Horizon mini-games.

Turn 10, meanwhile, is still beavering away on Forza Motorsport. It was namechecked today, but clearly is further off.