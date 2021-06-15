There is no doubt that the event Microsoft held during theE3 2021 it was incredibly rich, including great announcements, a lot of concreteness, several dates and, above all, a great attention given to the Game Pass. Among the most intriguing surprises, however, there is no doubt that the announcement of Forza Horizon 5 with release scheduled for November 9, 2021 stands out above all the rest. The branded creature Playground Games – team currently working also on the new and highly anticipated Fable – has in fact shown itself in splendid shape, putting on the plate what would seem to be yet another unmissable experience not only for all fans of the brand, but also for every lover of car titles from the distinctly arcade style. But let’s not get lost in further talk and let’s find out in more detail what the production aims to offer to the public.

Budding explorers

Since its very first chapters, the Forza Horizon saga has always been supported on some solid pillars that over the years have become increasingly robust, identifiable in an incredible breadth of cars available and in gigantic maps freely explorable and chock full of possibilities, and with Forza Horizon 5 the music doesn’t seem to change that much. As explained by the developers themselves, in fact, this time we will move to the heart of Mexico, between desert areas, small towns, large urban centers, vast forests, gigantic canyons and much more. Playground Games has repeatedly specified that the map of this new Forza Horizon is the largest ever seen in a title of the saga and the great variety of reachable places will continually push the player to want to discover everything that could be hidden from the sight of the more distracted.

Contrary to what we have seen in the past, however, this time we will not simply have to experience the “greatest festival in automotive history”, but we will be launched in what have been called “Expeditions”. Our in-game task, in fact, will be to explore Mexico in search of the best places to set a new event. For the moment it has not been made clear how much freedom we will be left in this sense, but it seems that during the adventure we will be able to decide how certain missions will unfold. The work will not fail to offer an enormous variety of content, including places of interest to discover, carefully hidden secrets in the most remote corners of the map and, of course, countless competitions to test yourself with.

Another link to the production will then be the multiplayer component of the work, which has always been the flagship of the brand. In this case we can expect many new and intriguing improvements related to the enhancement of Horizon Live servers, which will allow you to connect many more users at the same time. The boys of Playground Games have also already confirmed the presence of various online modes, that is The Eliminator, a battle royale component already seen in the previous chapter, theHorizon Tour, through which players will be able to challenge the drivatars of other users, the Horizon Arcade, events that will take place continuously on the game map (in the trailer shown the team showed one in which users had to destroy as many piñata as possible), and theEventLab, a system through which it will be possible to create your own personalized tracks and races and then share them online.

Forza Horizon 5 and its beautiful world

It is useless to go around so much, with each new chapter of the brand the guys of Playground Games set new graphic standards, and this Forza Horizon 5 does not seem to want to be absolutely outdone. A few seconds was more than enough for show off simply stunning technical care, with incredibly detailed views and in which we can’t wait to get lost. The team explained that during the development of the product extensive use was made of photogrammetry, all in order to create the most realistic playful world ever seen, with an attention to detail that is incredible, with scenarios that touch photorealism.

In addition to the great attention given to the environments, mention was also made of the seasons in weekly rotation, an option that will allow the team to introduce atmospheric events that, exactly as seen with Forza Horizon 4 (here you can find our review), will transform the game map not only visually, but also in terms of content, with new explorable areas and competitions that can be tackled. Speaking of resolution and frame-rate, the software house has made it known that the game will travel at 4K on Xbox Series X and 1080p on Xbox Series S, all at 30FPS in both cases. On the other hand, the game will also feature a “Performance” mode that will allow you to reach 60 FPS, although no information on the resolution has been released at the moment. Nothing has been said about the Xbox One version, confirmed during the presentation itself. As easily imaginable, the trailer has placed particular emphasis on the countless cars that we will be able to drive, all treated with obsessive attention and faithful reproductions of really existing racing cars.

To enrich the experience we will also find a car editor that will allow us to reach levels of customization never seen before within the brand; apparently, it will also be possible to change some characteristics of our digital alter-ego, but the team has not explained how much freedom we will be granted in this regard and, honestly, we doubt that we will be offered particularly in-depth options. From what we have seen so far, it seems that Forza Horizon 5 is a simply unmissable title and that will be able to give countless hours of unbridled fun to all fans. The production appears incredibly solid, fun and branched, not to mention that the Playground Games are now have become a real guarantee, for years able to develop only incredibly successful masterpieces. At this point, all we can do is wait until November 9, 2021, the day when we will finally be able to get on track.