Fortnite has beamed down its extra-terrestrial-themed Chapter 2 Season 7, which lets your ride UFOs and play as Superman.

There’s also a revamped battle pass system which has done away with the traditional levels 1-100 grind. Instead, leveling will give you “Stars” to spend on specific rewards you want, laid out over pages. Some items will require you to have finished off the rest of the page first, tempting you to level up further, but this should make nabbing individual items easier.

In the story trailer, we see the Fortnite island’s inhabitants react to the arrival of an Independence Day-sized UFO, which hovers over the island and then appears to suck up its Zero Point energy source, destroying last season’s Spire and primal ruins in the process .

This also frees The Foundation, the mysterious character probably voiced by The Rock who was trapped inside, who plops down into the ocean.

In the battle pass trailer, Agent Jonesy’s former boss Doctor Sloane makes her first on-screen appearance, coralling the island’s characters to take arms against the new alien invaders.

There’s quite a bit to take in here, including new sci-fi weaponry, what looks like gravity guns, as well as alien vehicles to pilot.

The battle pass includes Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty plus hip hop horror bunny Guggimon, as well as Doctor Sloane and lots of aliens. One alien character, Kymera, can be customized with dozens of body parts found via new alien artefact collectibles.

Likely teasing another future collaboration, the battle pass also includes a Vulcan Salute emote. Star Trek skins in the shop when?