With the arrival of the Season 7 – Chapter 2 from Fortnite, and the reveal of its content, the first thing that came to the minds of many players was ‘How do you get Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty, and Superman ?!’.

Of course, both are undoubtedly the most interesting that came to this Battle royale. Sure, we do not undermine all the original content you made Epic games, but it is clear that these collaborations are very fortunate.

How to get Rick Sánchez and Superman in Fortnite?

The first thing you must do to get both characters is the most logical: buy the new one Battle Pass. The price is 950 V-Bucks, but it is not only necessary to acquire it to obtain them.

In the case of Rick, which is on page 10 of the pass, is unlocked by reaching level 90. It is also possible to do it by earning 90 rewards on previous pages. When this is done you get Battle Stars, whose use was revived.

Rick Sánchez and Superman arrive at the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass

In the case of this character, nine of them are needed. That is one of the novelties that arrive in the Season 7 – Chapter 2 from Fortnite, and it is sure to be something that many players will appreciate.

Now we know how to get to Rick Sanchez. But how do we get Superman? In the case of the last son of Krypton, the process to unlock it is different. All because at the moment it is not possible to do so.

We will have to be very patient with the Man of Steel

The powerful Superman They require missions to be obtained, and there is still time for these to be activated. It will be until August 12 that players will have access to these.

As they are fulfilled, various related cosmetic items will be obtained. Because it is still missing for that date, Epic games is silent about what needs to be done. Like all of us, we will have to wait for the details to be revealed.

Something for which the advancement of the Season 7 – Chapter 2 of the game was due to the appearance of Clark Kent. A classic of this character, he kept a low profile while the invasion of the island of Fortnite.

But it didn’t take long for him to wear his classic uniform from the Iron Man and launch into battle. Yes Epic games sticking to what happens in the comics, this superhero would kill all the aliens with one arm tied behind his back.

But that would end the fun, right? Now that you know how to get to Rick Sanchez Y Superman on Fortnite, do not forget either everything that accompanies them.

That is, accessories such as backpacks, picks, gestures, sprays and who knows what else. If the team stands out for something, it is for wasting a lot of creativity when creating all these items. So a lot of good things can be expected in this regard.

However, it is not all that is included in this new wave of content. Stay tuned for our updates on this.

