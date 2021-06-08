The company Epic games published this Tuesday new content for Fortnite Chapter 2, which was baptized as “Invasion”. As is usual in the battle royale rage among gamers, the seventh season arrives with changes on the island, a new Battle Pass and even the presence of Superman.

In this case, as the name of the update itself indicates, the island of Fortnite is being invaded by an army of aliens. After a devastating first initial attack, the Imagined Order, led by the Dr. Slone, took over the counterattack.

As usual, the player must fight to defend the island while meeting new characters.

Among the main playable novelties are the spaceships, a new type of air transport that players can use to scroll the map next to his squad.

Aliens invade the island of Fortnite in the seventh season of the Epic Games video game.

In addition, these UFOs caused a strange shower of nuts and pieces, perfect materials for upgrade weapons in each game.

As was the case in the previous season, players can collect items to upgrade weapons level that they find at the beginning of each game. For example, a regular assault rifle can be converted to a burst assault rifle or a plain shotgun can be converted to a lever-action shotgun.

On the other hand, the Imagined Order prepared a new arsenal to face the invasion.

With the rail cannon Players can shoot through structures or use the flexible and powerful Pulse Rifle. According to Epic Games, during the season, they will be adding new weapons to the game.

The reinvention of the Battle Pass

Since its launch and throughout the seasons, Fortnite established a business model based on micropayments with the Battle Pass, It costs 950 V-Bucks (1281 pesos at the change of the day).

This premium mode allows the player to acquire exclusive content – skins, weapons, backpacks, pickaxes and gliders – in exchange for experience points.

But unlike other editions, the Battle Pass of Chapter 2 – Season 7 was no longer comprised of levels to give way to a page format that can be unlocked regardless of the order. In total there are 100 available.



The Season 7 Battle Pass leaves the levels for the pages. Each reward will be obtained in exchange for stars.

Each of them also has a special locked reward which will only be available after you have claimed all of that page.

For all this you have to get battle stars. When the player levels up, either by playing games, by completing challenges to earn Experience Points (XP), or by purchasing Battle Pass levels with V-Bucks, they will receive an additional 5 Battle Stars.

Superman and Rick Sánchez arrive at Fortnite



Kymera, one of the characters available in the seventh season of Fortnite. Photo: Epic Games.

As it happened with the X-Men, Mandalorian, Neymar and recently Tomb Raider, Players will immediately unlock the Kymera skin, a fully customizable alien character, as part of this seventh season.

Next to Kymera they also arrived Rick Sanchez, from the Rick and Morty series, and the popular Superman. The Mad Scientist features an alternate skin and includes a complete set with a hang glider, pickaxe, and loading screen. Along the same lines, the DC hero has four skins in total, a hang glider, a pickaxe, and his own loading screen.

Rick Sanchez, the Rick & Morty co-star, is found on page 10 of the Battle Pass, which is unlocked by reaching level 90 on it or by acquiring 90 rewards between the previous pages. To receive it you will have to exchange 9 stars.



Rick Sanchez, the mad scientist from Rick and Morty, makes his debut in Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 7.

Superman, instead, uses another unlocking methodology. Only on August 12 will the so-called “epic missions” be unlocked to take over the Man of Steel. Completing them will unlock the items found on their special pages as part of the DC series.

The Battle Pass also includes aspects of other characters that join the Fortnite story, such as Dr. Slone, Joey, Guggimon and Sunny.

Season 7 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is available from this Tuesday on PC, consoles (Xbox, PlayStaton and Nintendo Switch), Android phones and tablets as part of a free update.

To access all of this content, players will only need to complete the final event of Season 6.

SL