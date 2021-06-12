Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas did not listen to his engineers in Baku – chose his own adjustments and lagged behind others

The Finnish driver did not trust the readings given by the simulations.

Valtteri Bottas the poor start to the season in F1 continued in the Azerbaijani race over the weekend. The Finnish driver was left in 12th place in a gruesome way.

The last round of mocha except for the teammate Lewis Hamilton drove much better in the race. He fought with his Mercedes to win the race.

How in the world did the stable drivers perform so differently on the Baku track?

Mercedes Technology Director Mike Elliott explain the matter with a video released by the team.

Elliottin according to Bottas chose a slower front wing for his car, even though he knew its features from previous simulations.

The wing produced more traction in the corners of the car, but made it slower on straight lines. The front line of the Baku track is the longest in the F1 season, up to 2.2 kilometers.

“We predicted that [etusiipi] would be about a tenth slower per round. That was Valtter’s decision. He chose it because he felt it was faster for him, ”Elliott said.

Read more: Mercedes manager Toto Wolff does not accept his team’s recent proposals: “It’s just not acceptable”

The simulation was right this time, but you can’t always trust it either. However, the driving styles and preferences of both Mercedes drivers are different.

“More important than the predictions was that Valtteri was happy with his car and that he was confident,” Elliott recalled.

Bottas has already swept to sixth place in the World Championship for drivers. He has 47 points when leading the series With Max Verstappen there are 105 of them.

The Finn has collected three third places in six competitions. Three times he has missed out on points. Teammate Hamilton has won three races and is second in the World Series with 101 points.

The next F1 race will be held in France on June 20th.