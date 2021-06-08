The merchants of Formosa demand this Tuesday the freedom of a gastronomic entrepreneur who was detained after the demonstration against the restrictions, in which a Gildo Insfrán minister dragged a protester over his truck.

“Freedom for Marcelo Ocampo Now!”, is the slogan with which the merchants convened this Tuesday in the vicinity of the Government House. In addition, they denounce that there is a second person arrested and Councilor Gabriela Neme spoke of persecution against the protesters.

Ocampo owns gastronomic businesses and other businesses in the provincial capital. As several representatives of his sector – one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic – participated on Monday in the protest in which Aníbal Gómez, Minister of Community and Human Development, dragged the merchant Pablo Siddig on the hood of his vehicle.

This Tuesday morning, Ocampo was surprised by police personnel at the door of his house and was stopped.

A minister from Formosa dragged a merchant on his hood who was complaining about the restrictions.

He is charged with the crimes of public intimidation, coercion, threat, injury, damage and violation of article 205 of the Penal Code, said his lawyer to the site The Morning Online. According to the lawyer, the charges are based on a “police interpretation” of Monday’s demonstration.

The Association of Hotels, Restaurants, Confectioneries and Cafes (AHRCC), described the situation as an “attack” on the sector and demanded the “urgent release” of Ocampo. “We repudiate this attack on the gastronomic entrepreneurs of Formosa and we ask for the urgent release of Marcelo Ocampo. It is inadmissible that these things that undermine the freedom to work should happen under the rule of law,” said Daniel Prieto, President of the entity.

For her part, the activist and councilor from Formosa Gabriela Neme assured that arrests will continue with other merchants who protested Monday.

In his Twitter account he also denounced the arrest of José Federico Olmedo. “They went out to hunt those who need to work. We need human rights to be respected. Judge Laura Paz, an accomplice of the persecution, will one day have to respond to justice, “he published.

In addition, he argued that the list of detainees can be expanded: “URGENT FORMOSA! Request for the capture of merchants who claimed yesterday at the government house. Emperor Insfrán lost his trial and is ordering to imprison and persecute opponents, justice and the complicit police “wrote Neme, who in January was delayed in another demonstration against Insfrán.

Meanwhile, United Merchants of Formosa lead this Tuesday a new call in the vicinity of the provincial Government House. Unlike what happened the day before, they encountered the fenced and heavily guarded area, so they could not get close to the door of the building.

URGENT FORMOSA! Request to capture merchants who claimed yesterday at the government house. Emperor Insfran lost his trial and is ordering to imprison and persecute opponents, justice and the complicit police – Gaby Neme (@gabrielaneme) June 8, 2021

Monday’s incidents

The merchants demonstrated at the beginning of the week at the Government House, where they waited for the provincial ministers to ask for the easing of restrictions after a new Covid-19 emergency committee meeting.

The protesters were unable to speak with any official, who eluded the protest. The only one they ran into was Aníbal Gómez, head of the Human Development portfolio, on which the health secretariats depend.

Gomez exited the parking lot and tried run away, at low speed. However, the merchants reached his white truck. One of them, Pablo Siddig stopped in front of the vehicle, for the minister to stop and receive them.

As Gomez did not stop his march, Siddig threw himself on the hood of the car. The official continued driving a few meters andfinally stopped.

The protesters opened the driver’s and passenger’s doors and insulted their occupants.

Police grappled with Siddig and pulled him off the hood. So, Gomez he resumed his march and escaped.



Marcelo Ocampo, the merchant arrested in Formosa. Instagram photo

Although they were not received by any minister, the merchants presented this Monday a protocol to be able to reopen the doors of its premises, when it has already passed more than a month of the regression to phase 1 in Formosa capital.

The Insfrán government decreed at the beginning of May the return to social, preventive and compulsory isolation in the city. He justified it by the high number of cases per inhabitant, which would place the town among the epidemiological alarm zones, according to the guidelines of the national government.

Although the harsh restrictions were to be in force temporarily for 14 days, the authorities extended them with successive measures. The new extension indicates that the restrictions will continue until June 11.

LM.