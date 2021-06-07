A group of traders said Monday in Formosa against restrictions on movement and the economy applied by the government of Gildo Insfrán. In one of the most critical moments of the protest, a minister formoseño He dragged a demonstrator with his car and took several seconds on its hood.

Anibal GomezMinister of Community and Human Development, left the Government House on board a white van, after a meeting of the Council Covid-19. Dozens of protesters were waiting for him, in a new day of protests against harsh restrictions implemented by the provincial government.

To circumvent the claims, the official -under your driving area is located HEALTH WORKSHOP turned the wrong way on the street José María Uriburu. Faced with the attempted escape, one of the merchants ran and stood in front of the truck to intercept Gomez.

“I’ll step on? Are you going to tread?” shouted Pablo Siddig, representative of the group Comerciantes Unidos de Formosa (CUF). The scene was recorded with your phone for the same protester.

As the minister did not stop the slow march of the car, Siddig allowed himself to be run over and finished on the hood. “He’s stepping on me! He’s stepping on me, brother!” He continued with his claims.

“Oh, son of a bitch … The leg, son of a bitch,” he is heard, while police personnel tried to remove him from the hood.

A minister from Formosa almost ran over a merchant who was complaining about the restrictions.

Gómez completely stopped the truck and some protesters they opened the driver’s door and insulted the minister. After a few seconds, the Police escorted the vehicle that, very slowly, left the scene.

“It was a bald man. I couldn’t see it well. If I see it, I admit it. I filmed it, on top of that they want to take me into custody,” lamented Siddig, according to the site. The commercial.

Later, he assured: “Nyou are passing up on FormosaWe are running over. And we do nothing. What’s going to do, Mr. President?. “



Gildo Insfrán invited national officials to Formosa to know the isolation centers.

A city in isolation

Protesters are demanding for weeks the government more flexible measures to prevent the circulation of the coronavirus.

The sector that drives the mobilizations is the gastronomic, one of the hardest hit by the covid pandemic. Monday gathered outside the provincial Government House for talks with ministers, who avoided crossing with protesters.

Anyway, presented a reopening protocol to return to work activity. They include service hours and customer tracking with the use of a QR code, among other points.

The Insfrán government tightened measures against the covid at the beginning of May in the provincial capital. At the time they noted that both the city of Formosa and Clorinda were classified as epidemiological alarm zones.

In this way, both localities regressed to the phase of social, preventive and compulsory isolation (ASPO). It was a transitional measure for two weeks. However, the authorities extended the restrictions on several occasions. According to the last decree, they will govern until June 11.

