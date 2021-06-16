During a panel at GamesBeat, three Former Xbox Executives Praised Phil Spencer’s Management with the green mark. The recognition came from some of the most important leaders Xbox has ever had, including former Xbox director Robbie Bach, former Microsoft Game Studios director Ed, and his successor Shane Kim. The three former executives shared stories about their time working at Xbox, and discussed some of their favorite memories along the way.
His talk concluded by highlighting his praise for the current momentum of the Xbox brand, specifically directing his words to celebrate what the current head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has achieved in his time at the head of Microsoft’s video games division, boosting cutting edge changes and bringing new ideas.
Soon you will be able to test Xbox games before downloading them
Credits: GamesBeat
Former Xbox executives praised Phil Spencer’s management of the brand
It is no mystery to anyone that Phil Spencer has been turning the tide of both Xbox and the industry of video games with their new ideas. So it is not strange to read that former Xbox executives praised Phil Spencer’s management. Robbie Bach spoke most widely on the matter, arguing that Phil Spencer has solidified some things that had been done well in the past. Phil Spencer, in the opinion of Bach, has returned to the brand the good directions it had at the beginning and has taken it much further.
“Microsoft has become a more entrepreneurial place since we left, and yet games are more important now than when we were there. That is an interesting dynamic.
Echoing Bach’s comments, Shane Kim, who was a big part of the Xbox brand in the 2000s, was enthusiastic that Spencer made a “tremendous” job with the Xbox business, especially considering the poor Xbox One launch.
Leave a Reply