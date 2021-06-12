Boxing matches that escape the usual logic are becoming more and more massive. From the show organized by the youtuber Ibai Llanos that summoned millions of people on streaming platforms to the very low-flying media challenge that Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul put together.

This time, the circus featured former NBA champion (along with Kobe Bryant) Lamar Odom and Nick Carter’s brother, one of the Backstreet Boys, who fought a duel in an evening called “Celebrity Boxing” (“celebrity boxing”) that little respected traditions but was undoubtedly striking.

Because the former basketball player, of course, is a man of 2.08 meters and almost 110 kilos, while Aaron carter (also a singer and actor) is 1.83m tall and according to the official weighing he did not even weigh 80 kilos.

Lamar Odom and Kobe Bryant.

Already from the initial bell it could be understood the degree of unusual that had everything: Carter hitting Odom who, as if it were Homer Simpson in the chapter in which the bartender Moe turns him into a boxer, did not acknowledge receipt of any of his opponent’s hits.

And after a few moments, the punishment began from Odom, fiercely, to the blond artist. He knocked him down already in that first round of the three-round fight.

With less than a minute to go to the end of that second chapter, Carter (who barely glimpsed dodging the big man’s blows in the least orthodox way possible) could no longer continue.

The referee who ended the fight was another member of the show: the mixed martial arts fighter Chuck liddell, former UFC light heavyweight champion.

For Odom, this journey through the world of bizarre sports entertainment is a celebration of life. One night in 2015, who was also the husband of Khloé Kardashian, after consuming a cocktail of various drugs and alcohol suffered 12 micro-strokes, six heart attacks and two cardiac arrests, but he came out of that episode alive after several months in hospital.

Those were the most difficult hours for those who won two rings with the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Kobe and Pau Gasol, in addition to the 2010 World Cup with the United States National Team, and were Best Sixth Man of the NBA in 2011. He was also one of the victims of Argentina’s historic triumph against the Dream team at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

And this time, at least for a little while, he became a knockout boxer.