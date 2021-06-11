The former Minister of Agriculture and the Environment, Isabel García Tejerina, in a file image. / efe THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, June 11, 2021, 09:30



The former Minister of Agriculture and the Environment, Isabel García Tejerina, is part of the new Board of Directors of Primafrio. The National Securities Market Commission yesterday approved the brochure of the public offer of this Murcian company leader in Europe for income in road transport of horticultural products. The shares (25% of the company) will go on the market with a range of 9.30 to 12.10 euros, so that the company will be valued between 1,302 and 1,694 million euros after the conclusion of the offer, the company reported .

The founders of Primafrio (Juan and José Esteban Conesa) will maintain a majority stake. The new council also includes Carmen Panadero Reyes and Gerard van Kesteren, Enrique Pérez-Hernández and Ruiz-Falcó, Carmen Fernández Rozado, Dirk Reich and Carmen del Río Novo.