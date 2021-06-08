Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has called for the disqualification of Russian Haas driver Nikita Mazepin. This is reported by Sport.Sky.de.

The specialist noted that the Russian deserves a suspension for one race, as his actions endanger the lives of the participants of the races. According to Schumacher, Mazepin communicates very nicely outside the track, but behaves recklessly during the competition.

The German criticized Mazepin for the maneuver at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The pilot’s partner in Haas Mick Schumacher wanted to overtake the Russian, but he prevented this. As a result, Mazepin finished 14th and showed his best result of the season. The race took place on Sunday 6 June.

On December 1 of last year, Mazepin signed a contract with Haas. In the debut season, the Russian has not yet scored a single point and in the overall standings is in the penultimate, 19th position.