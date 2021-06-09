Former Dynamo Moscow footballer Luke Wilkshire spoke about the popularity of Zenit striker and Russian national team Artyom Dziuba in Australia. It is reported by “RB-Sport”.

According to the player, many people in the country know the Russian striker thanks to his performance at the 2018 World Cup, as well as the publication of “famous videos.” The Australian also added that it is very difficult to play against Dziuba.

Wilkshire did not elaborate on what videos are in question. Over the past year, two videos with Dziuba’s participation have become resonant. In November 2020, a video with a masturbating footballer appeared on the network. Three months earlier, the forward simulated intercourse in the locker room with Zenit teammate Serdar Azmun. The video was also published on social networks.

Ulkshir played for Dynamo from 2008 to 2014. Together with the Moscow club, he became the bronze medalist of the Russian championship.