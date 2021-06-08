Former Deputy Mayor of Khabarovsk, Head of the Zheleznodorozhny District Denis Andreev has been appointed Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Russia in the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev. This was reported on Monday, June 7, at website plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District.

It is specified that the corresponding order was given by the presidential administration on May 28, 2021.

It is noted that before his appointment as deputy plenipotentiary, Andreev served as head of the department for economic and social policy of the office of the plenipotentiary of the president of Russia in the Far Eastern Federal District. He also has the class rank of 3rd class acting state adviser of Russia.

Andreev began his career in 2009 in the Khabarovsk administration. Starting from the position of a leading specialist of the department of the municipal property department, he reached the deputy mayor – chairman of the committee for managing the Railway District of Khabarovsk. Andreev worked in this position for three years.

On June 2, it was reported that the volume of investments in the creation of a wholesale distribution center for northern delivery in Yakutia will amount to 1.7 billion rubles. Yuri Trutnev noted that residents of the TOP in Yakutia are currently implementing 40 investment projects for a total amount of about 124 billion rubles. These territories are “alive, benefit people,” he said, advising the region’s authorities to continue developing preferential regimes.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed, by June 1, to prepare proposals for easing the regulation of bank capital for lending within the advanced development territories (TOP), as well as agreements on the protection and encouragement of investment.