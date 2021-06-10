A car in the Ludwigsburg district became a heat trap for a German Shepherd. Apparently the owner hadn’t thought about the temperature in the car.

As soon as it is warm for a few days, these caustic reports are piling up again. Owners and mistresses who leave their four-legged friends in the car and forget that the car can develop into a heat trap within minutes, even in the shade. A current case from Tamm in the Ludwigsburg district is unfortunately no different. The owner not only received an advertisement, but also an announcement that he hopefully won’t forget as quickly as possible echo24.de* reported.

The man had one Shepherd dog “forgotten” in warmth and closed windows in the car*. The dog panted very hard. “In addition, the animal had no water and the windows were already slightly steamed up,” said the Ludwigsburg police, who had been alerted about the dangerous situation. Incredible: “It turned out that the temperature in the vehicle was 49 degrees.” The police gave the owner and all other owners another reminder. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.