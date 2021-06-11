Forests Finnish MEPs on completely different lines of EU forest policy: “There are clearly two camps here”

This week, the dividing line emerged from the biodiversity strategy, and a twist on the role of forests in emission reductions is expected in the autumn.

Finns MEPs strongly disagree with the European Union’s forestry policy.

The debate contrasts with the protection of forests and the defense of a wood-based economy. Of course, many stress that goals also go hand in hand.

This year could rightly be called the Year of Forests in the EU. There are perhaps more simultaneous forest policy issues on the tables of the Commission and Parliament than ever before.

The main reason is the complete overhaul of EU climate policy. In December, EU leaders set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

Tuesday Parliament voted on biodiversity, which, alongside climate, is another major issue for forests.

In its own-initiative report, Parliament’s plenary set out to support the EU’s biodiversity strategy and proposed further measures in support of biodiversity.

Central The strategy aims to protect 30% of both the EU’s land and sea sectors. In addition, it states that 10% of both land and maritime sectors should be covered by strict protection.

More than 40% of the EU’s land area is forest. In particular, we would like to protect old-growth forests and peatlands.

strategy distributed Finnish MEPs greatly. On behalf of his group, he was the shadow rapporteur for the report Ville Niinistö (green).

“This 30 percent is a tough goal, but it includes the type of light protection that could easily be expanded in Finland,” he says.

According to Niinistö, it is essential not only to protect one’s own nature, but also that the EU intends to demand that the rest of the world join the conservation goals.

Biodiversity targets are due to be agreed at the UN Nature Conference in China in October.

“After all, we cannot credibly tell Brazil or the tropics that deforestation must be stopped completely and the Amazon protected if we ourselves are not prepared to implement the solutions that the world’s best naturalists say must be done in Finland as well.”

Another perspective to take among others Mauri Pekkarinen (middle).

“This beats the worse once in many different ways from many different places,” he says.

In Pekkarinen’s opinion, the protection requirements are unreasonable for Finland and the concept of protection remains unclear.

He emphasizes that there are already many protected and strictly protected forests in Finland, while there are fewer in Central Europe.

According to Pekkarinen, the use of forests can be viewed from the perspectives of protection, social good and economy. In his view, the other two now remain subject to protection in the strategy.

Also Laura Huhtasaari (ps) considers that the report went ‘too far’, for example in the 10% strict protection requirement.

“Fortunately, this is not a legislative report, but as is typical of the EU, its perspective is foreign to the local level and reality,” Huhtasaari writes in an e-mail.

Basic Finns Teuvo Hakkarainen In Finland’s view, there is no need for additional protection.

“Activities in commercial forests with thrift trees and artificial trees are completely forgotten.”

Coalition Party Henna Virkkusen he thinks there is much good in the biodiversity strategy, but he was not satisfied with the forest-related points in advance. In his view, for example, the report does not take into account active forest management and sustainable forestry.

Virkkunen’s party colleague agrees Petri Sarvamaa (Kok), who is concerned that the proposal seeks to redefine what constitutes sustainable forest management.

Nils Torvaldsin (r) considers that the biodiversity strategy has failed to focus too much on forests.

“If you look at a Dutch tulip field that uses a lot more different pesticides than even an ordinary farm, its biodiversity problems are really serious. But when it is not interesting. Forests are always of interest. ”

According to Torvalds, the debate is influenced by the fact that biodiversity is an ideologically sensitive topic.

Next the forest dispute is already around the corner. There is a strong political twist in the autumn.

On 14 July, the Commission is due to present 12 bills that would meet the 55% emission reduction target set by national leaders.

A sturdy package is promised. Changes are expected to be made to the Emissions Trading Directive, the Energy Efficiency Directive and the Energy Tax Directive, for example.

Forests are particularly affected by the planned reform of the lulucf regulation on land use.

The Commission would like to restrict deforestation to ensure the growth of forests and their ability to sequester carbon from the atmosphere. Forests are spoken of as important carbon sinks.

In addition, the Commission intends to amend the Renewable Energy Directive. It sets sustainability criteria for the use of biomass, such as wood.

The original directive dates from 2018 and must be transposed into national law by the end of June 2021 at the latest.

They will come forest issues strongly divide representatives.

According to Petri Sarvamaa, it would be better for Finland in terms of a reasonable outcome if all Finnish MEPs pulled one rope in forest matters. Now, he thinks that is not the case.

“There are clearly two camps here,” he says.

Left Alliance Silvia Modig instead, he says he is annoyed by building a confrontation.

“For example, I would take the position that there should be a moratorium that forests should not be touched, that nothing should be done, and that all jobs and the economic growth generated by forestry would be lost to us. That is not the case. We need to find sustainable ways to do it. ”

Some fear that future bills will strongly emphasize the perspective of forest protection and overshadow the forestry perspective. Others believe that emphasizing climate and biodiversity will also strengthen the economy in the long run.

It is likely, that many Finnish MEPs are interested in negotiating the reform of the lulucf decree on land use, for example, as a representative of their own group.

Nils Torvalds believes that Finland’s influence work in the EU may be affected if many of the negotiators in his groups are Finnish and also very divided.

Torvalds says he may not want to negotiate his own group for this reason, even though he was involved in negotiating the lulucf regulation initially.

On the other hand Many parliamentarians emphasize that there is no common opinion in Finland, but that MEPs must disagree.

For example Sirpa Pietikäinen According to (Kok), it is “quite artificial to say that there is some mythical national goal”.

“MEPs would be pointless if we repeated the Finnish government’s positions,” says Pietikäinen.

Not many others like the idea of ​​a common national front. For example Heidi Hautalan (Green) believes that “Finland and Sweden recent letter told the Commission that the increasingly precise research data was to be ignored ‘.

Before as Brussels is on holiday in August, the Commission is due to present its forestry strategy on 20 July. The current forest strategy was created in 2013 and last renewed in 2018.

In addition, legislation on deforestation is expected from the Commission towards the end of the year. That would be what the EU is doing so that it does not increase deforestation as a result of, for example, agriculture and construction in third countries.

A restoration law is also being prepared, which would seek to restore already degraded land to its natural state.

The EU ‘s green investment criteria are also an important forest – related policy, of which: woke up last week in controversy In Finland, especially between the Greens and the Social Democrats.