Forest industry Stora Enso is investing more than 20 million in the Anjalankoski mills

The aim of the investment is to improve the plants’ competitiveness and environmental friendliness.

Forestry company Stora Enso is making an investment of EUR 21 million in the Anjalankoski mills in Kouvola.

According to the company, the goal of the investment in the Anjala paper mill and the Inkeroinen paperboard mill is to improve the mills’ competitiveness and environmental friendliness.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin in June and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

At the same time, the company invested EUR 26 million in the modernization of pulp production in Nymölla, Skåne, Sweden. The purpose of the project is to increase the annual softwood pulp production capacity by approximately 25,000 tonnes.

“These investments will improve the competitiveness of both production facilities and at the same time promote our sustainable development business model,” the company’s paper business manager Kati ter Horst says in a press release.