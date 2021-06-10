Foreign policy “The future is made in Asia” – four researchers tell what Biden’s travel program reveals about US plans

Joe Biden arrived in Britain on Wednesday, and will stay in Europe for a week. According to researchers, the geopolitical significance of Europe in the eyes of the United States has not completely disappeared, even though the future lies there in China.

The United States presidential Joe Biden the plane landed at the European Chamber on Wednesday. This is the recent foreign visit of the new president and the week’s program is full of important meetings with the most influential leaders of the old continent.

The trip is expected to fill the gap between the United States and Europe after Trump’s term. However, some believe that diplomatic attention is only a consolation prize, while Europe’s geopolitical importance is diminishing.

Helsingin Sanomat asked four experts what Biden’s first visit abroad and its program say about the direction of US foreign relations.

“The future is made in Asia”

Henna-Riikka Pennanen, postdoctoral researcher at the John Morton Center of the University of Turku

Henna-Riikka Pennanen according to Biden, a visit to Europe seems carefully considered. Foreign minister Antony Blinken the first trip abroad went to Japan and South Korea, vice president Kamala Harisin in turn to Mexico and Guatemala.

“There’s a clear balance here.”

“However, a shift in U.S. foreign policy focus to Asia is inevitable. The future is made in Asia, ”says Pennanen.

Whether it is security, population concentration or trade relations, all the major issues of cooperation in the United States have joined Asia since the 2008 financial crisis.

Still, this is by no means a situation in either Asia or Europe, Pennanen points out. Biden wants to show the world that there is a viable democratic alternative to the Chinese model and needs Europe for that.

“In his speeches, Biden does not forget to mention the common values ​​of the old allies, such as human rights and the rule of law. His foreign policy is even strongly value-based. ”

According to Pennanen, Biden’s speeches are intended to win not only the confidence of Europeans in the United States, but also the belief of the United States that international cooperation is valuable.

Europe also has instrumental value for the United States.

“When Biden goes out to compete with China, he has to have an advantage where the Allies help. But I don’t think the United States realistically expects such strong allies to choose their side in the spirit of the Cold War. ”

“Biden sees that Europe also has something to offer”

Mika Aaltola, Director of the Finnish Foreign Policy Institute

China is a U.S. foreign policy priority. However, the transatlantic relationship is still important despite the fact that the main focus is on the Pacific, says Mika Aaltola. He said Biden wants to show his old allies that the United States is ready to nurture its alliance after a four-year hiatus.

“The key change is that where Trump said that co-operation with Europe is a waste of resources, Biden sees that Europe also has something to offer,” says Aaltola.

According to Aaltola, Europe also has an instrumental value when the United States pursues its goals in Asia. From Biden’s point of view, a more stable Europe would benefit the United States. That is why, for example, he is more favorable to the defense cooperation of the member states of the European Union than his predecessors.

“The United States is increasingly reluctant to engage in military operations and crisis management in Europe and the Middle East. Biden hopes that Europe will put its internal affairs in order so that the United States can focus more on China and Asia. “

According to Aaltola, Biden’s personal meetings with European leaders have symbolic weight. Meetings are also quite predictable. For example, meeting the British Prime Minister before other leaders of the old continent is natural.

“That recognition is given to Britain because it is a reliable ally that has been involved with the United States in almost everything. But relations with, for example, Paris and Berlin have also been maintained. For example, Foreign Minister Biden speaks fluent French and a gas pipeline project important to Germany was not fully sanctioned. ”

The end of the visit to Putin’s meeting was also expected, although the recognition will hardly calm the difficult relations with Russia for a long time, Aaltola estimates.

“The formal meeting will tingle Putin, but at the same time he knows that Russia will not be recognized as an equal superpower alongside China and the United States.”

“We are all taking part in unprecedented domestic political competition”

Pavel K. Baev, a senior researcher at the Brookings Institution at the U.S. and European Center

Pavel K. Baevin according to Biden, the schedule for his visit to Europe reveals how strongly the new U.S. president is focusing on his country’s domestic politics.

“Biden postponed his first visit abroad until it could no longer be postponed. And the program is packed full of appointments so he doesn’t have to make another trip in the coming weeks, ”Baev notes in an email.

Indeed, Baev believes that the current political situation in the United States is so divided that Biden is only interested in foreign policy relations if they help him improve his position on the domestic stage of power.

Even China is no exception.

“We are all taking part in an unprecedented competition in which the only criterion for the success of Biden’s foreign policy is to win a few extra seats in Congress in the by-elections.”

In his research, Baev focuses specifically on Russian-US relations. According to him, Biden’s desire to build a “stable and predictable” relationship with Russia also primarily drives the Democratic president’s domestic political intentions.

“Biden has a really good idea of ​​what Putin is like and he knows perfectly well that his authoritarian regime is firmly on the road to confrontation with the West. He also knows that aggressive and unpredictable movements are Russia’s only way to win the installments in this confrontation. “

However, it is important for Biden that the collision doesn’t happen before the fall of 2022. He needs time and that’s what he’s playing with Putin in Geneva.

“Starting long negotiations is a good way to achieve Biden’s goal, while it is clear that achieving real stability is a far-fetched option.”

“Improving Europe’s relationship is important”

Patrick Quirk, Senior Director of Strategy and Research at the International Republican Institute and Research Fellow in the Foreign Policy Program at the Brookings Institute

Patrick Quirk is not surprised that Biden’s first trip abroad is to Europe.

“The president has made it clear that he intends to revive U.S. cooperation with his allies. Improving European relations is fundamental to Biden as he builds an alliance that will allow the United States to pursue its foreign policy goals around the world. ”

According to Quirk, it is not worth over-interpreting that Biden meets the British Prime Minister before other EU leaders, because it is the host country of the G7 summit.

“The Biden administration is committed to building its transatlantic relations with both Britain and the European Union, despite the fact that they hurt with Brexit.”

At the same time, the visit to Europe is a perfect opportunity for the President of the United States to discuss with his allies common goals for working with China.

“Biden will also get to discuss the methods China is using to spread its influence and undermine democracies around the world.”

In the final meeting of the trip with Vladimir Putin, Biden is likely to emphasize his earlier message that Russia should respect Ukraine’s sovereignty, Quirk believes.

“I also expect Biden to warn Putin that the United States does not intend to tolerate interference in domestic affairs, such as elections. My expectations are low for any single breakthrough. ”