During the briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova spoke about assistance to Russian Vladislav Klyushin, who was arrested in Switzerland at the request of the United States. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

According to the diplomat, he is provided with consular support and help with a lawyer. “The consular services of the embassy and the general consulate of our country are in contact with Vladislav Klyushin and his lawyer,” Zakharova said.

She added that the Russian embassy in Bern is in contact with the Swiss authorities in order to “ensure that the rights of Russians are respected.”

The fact that the United States wanted to extradite the possible owner of the Nezygar Telegram channel Vladislav Klyushin was reported on June 9. The corresponding request was sent to the Swiss Ministry of Justice.

A spokeswoman for the Swiss ministry said that the businessman opposed extradition to the United States and filed an appeal on May 20, but the court rejected it. Klyushin was arrested in the canton of Wallis at the end of March 2021 and taken into custody pending an extradition order.

