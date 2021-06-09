In Moscow in the coming weekend it will get warmer up to + 22 … + 27 degrees, precipitation will be less. This was announced on Wednesday, June 9, by the city news agency. “Moscow” with reference to the data of experts of the weather center “Phobos”.

According to forecasters, by the end of the working week, the weather in the capital region will be affected by the old cyclone, which continues to circle over the Chernozem region. Getting rid of excess moisture, it will spill in small rains, in places with thunder. Due to the large amount of clouds at night, the air temperature will be + 10 … + 15 degrees.

In the afternoon on Thursday, June 10, according to forecasts of meteorologists, the thermometer will show + 17 … + 22 degrees, on Friday, June 11, it will get warmer up to + 19 … + 24 degrees.

On weekends, the amount of precipitation will decrease, during the day it will warm up to + 22 … + 27 degrees. On Monday, June 14 th, thunderstorms and cold snaps up to + 21 … + 26 degrees are expected.

Earlier on June 9, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned of night frosts in a number of regions in the coming days. According to him, it will get colder up to -2 degrees in the Perm Territory, Sverdlovsk, Kurgan, Irkutsk regions.