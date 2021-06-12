The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, predicted anomalous warming in some regions of the country. It is reported by TASS…

According to him, in the middle of next week the air temperature in Western Siberia will reach 24-30 degrees Celsius, which is 4-10 degrees higher than the climatic norm. The forecaster added that in the Tyumen region the temperature during the day will reach 30 degrees Celsius, in the Omsk region –

25-27 degrees.

Earlier, Wilfand promised dangerous weather to Russians from a number of regions. According to him, showers, hail, thunderstorms and strong winds will come to the regions of the Central Black Earth Region and the Republic of the North Caucasus in the coming days. At the same time, night frosts are predicted in the Omsk, Tomsk, Irkutsk and Tyumen regions, and in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and Barnaul, the level of rivers is expected to rise to dangerous levels.