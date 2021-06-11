Who could imagine that just a year and a half after its launch the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the novel and controversial Electric SUV, It would surpass the mythical Mustang coupe in number of units manufactured during 2021.

The Mustang Mach E was the spearhead of the American automaker to present its ambitious electrification strategy, for which it has just increased its investment from 22,000 to $ 30 billion until 2025. Ford estimates that 40% of its sales in 2030 will be electric vehicles.

But on the other hand, its launch created a “crack” among the brand’s most conservative fans, who did not accept that a 100% electric model with an SUV silhouette would adopt the surname of the legendary sports car.

The Ford Mustang Mach E was launched in late 2019.

The Mustang, the pony car par excellence, it has been the best-selling sports car in the world for the past six years. He is a legend, and there is no doubt about that.

Although no one disputes its success, Ford has just reported that during the first quarter of the year it has manufactured 27,816 units of the electric Mustang, surpassing the 26,089 Corresponding variants of the Mustang coupe equipped with an internal combustion engine.

The two faces of the Mustang

In 2020 they were sold 80,577 Mustang coupe, with a marked growth (52%) in the Bullitt and Shelby special versions (GT350, GT350R and GT500), and the launch of the Mach 1 variant, which has just arrived in Argentina.



The Ford Mustang is the best-selling sports car in the world.

But there’s another Mustang stomping around. During the first quarter of 2021, Mustang Mach-E sales exceeded the expectations of the brand itself, accumulating 6,614 units in the first three months of the year.

The electric SUV is responsible for bringing new customers to the brand, since 70% of customers who have purchased the Mustang Mach-E confessed that it is their first Ford.

“Approximately 70% of Mach-E’s orders came from new customers from other brands. This exceeded our expectations, demonstrating that we can grow our brand by electrifying our icons,” said Lisa Drake, the firm’s chief operating officer.

Mach-E’s order distribution is divided as follows: 90% corresponds to top-of-the-range variants, and more than 80% are high-end batteries.



90% of the Mach-E units sold correspond to top-of-the-range variants

Between January and the end of May, a total of 10,510 units of the Mach-E. Most sales are concentrated in the state of California, where one in four units go.

There is no point of comparison between the sales of the gasoline Mustang versus the electric one. The advantages are in sight, however that the Mach-E has surpassed it in production sets the tone that the historic pony car this giving ground to its own reinvention.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is produced at the Mexican plant in Cuautitlán, while the standard Mustang leaves the US factory in Flat Rock, Michigan.