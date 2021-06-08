Like many of his contemporaries, Eddie Wunderlich, 36, a Manhattan personal trainer and hairstylist, spent much of last year at FaceTime and Zoom, and he wasn’t quite ready to have his face photographed close-up.

“Watching me all day on a screen, I realized that I looked tired,” he said.

He was haunted by dark circles and a blurring jaw.

Jude Endres shows the scar from her cosmetic surgery.

“Even seeing me made me feel tired!”

So he undertook a series of aesthetic interventions.

He started with botox and soon graduated in facial fillers for his cheeks and jaw, platelet-rich plasma to promote healing and Morpheus 8 (a procedure that combines radio frequencies and collagen induction therapy) to firm your skin.

That medley of “fixes” (which in English they say “tweakments”) cost a few $ 20,000.



29-year-old Moti Ankari is a social media influencer who uses a device to tone her abs.

“It’s a good sum, but I consider it an investment,” said Wunderlich.

“As a coach, you don’t want to look tired. But now, if I’m tired, my clients won’t know. “

“I changed my profile,” he added.

“I feel lively and rested again.”

The pandemic has led to an intensification of interest in plastic surgery, allowing those with time and money to spare for a subtle cosmetic update.

Above all, many men have taken advantage of the long confinement (and the time away from the offices) to undergo elective procedures.

“One of the fastest growing segments in plastic surgery has been men as a share of the market,” said Jacob Steiger, a Miami plastic surgeon, whose male clients include airline pilots, mutual fund managers and a few. construction worker.

They now represent about 25 percent of his customers, he said, compared to 10 percent before the pandemic.

Amy Shecter, CEO of EverBody, a cosmetic dermatology clinic in Manhattan that Wunderlich attended, has seen a similar increase.

“We’ve seen a remarkable increase in male and self-identified consumers,” Shecter said, adding that the median age of his customers is 37.

Some millennial men are quick to criticize themselves.

“I look at my screen and think: ‘Oh, I wish I could change this or that‘”Said Moti Ankari, 29, a social media influencer who specializes in men’s grooming and style.

“I post photographs of myself in Instagram and I am very critical of myself. But I also care what other people think ”.

Ankari has undergone 15 sessions with Em-Sculpt, a device that uses electromagnetic energy to trigger intense muscle contractions and promises to improve abdominal tone, and plans to begin treatment of botox in another year.

“Especially now that summer is approaching, we all want to exercise and eat healthy, but some of us are taking shortcuts“, he claimed.

Tim Cush, 31, a public relations executive whose clients include EverBody, started botox sessions when he was 28 and is not opposed to more invasive procedures.

“My wrinkles have been almost completely smoothed out,” said Cush, who spends about 1000 or 2000 dollars for quarterly treatments.

“A refreshing facial is becoming a normal part of our wellness routines,” he said.

“And as I get older I have no qualms about exploring any category.”

All ages

Older men are also studying their faces more carefully.

“I was getting a few calls on Zoom and it looked like they had gotten muddy,” said Ed Burstell, a retail sales consultant in New York, commenting that his age was “between 50 and death “.

He visits his dermatologist frequently and gets laser treatments to remove sun spots, put fillers on his cheeks and botox on his forehead.

“If you’re going to meet new clients, you don’t want to see yourself worn out.”

It seems that your colleagues share your opinion.

On New York Dermatology Group, where he is going to receive his treatments, “before it was rare to see another man in the waiting room,” said Burstell.

“Now that waiting room is full of men “.

Advertising on social media could be helping to break an old taboo.

“This business has an aspect of cyber virality,” said Shecter of EverBody, who works with influencers like Ankari.

“When they post, we see an almost immediate reaction from men showing us those influencer images and scheduling dates with us.”

Kevin Sadati, a Los Angeles plastic surgeon who specializes in facelifts, posts videos on his YouTube and Instagram channels of men having fillers injected, liposuction and chin implants.

“People are comfortable seeing me backstage interviewing younger men,” he said.

“You can attract followers who would cross a continent to see you”.

TikTok It has also emerged as a platform for plastic surgeons to promote botox, butt lift, and breast reduction for men.

While women have long turned to surgery to lift their droopy eyelids and enhance their cheekbones, men often ask for a look that is more conventionally manly.

“Men don’t care about having big cheekbones,” Sadati said.

“It is more normal that they want a firm and smooth neck, or a more pronounced and sharper jaw ”.

And men who have upper eyelid surgery tend to avoid the wide-eyed “Bambi look” seen in many female patients.

When it comes to botox, men want to look natural and refreshed, but not frozen.

The goal is the subtlety.

“I was in the construction industry and I was working with a lot of blue-collar workers, and I didn’t want them to know that I do these things to myself,” said Bill Reardon, 62, a semi-retired manager of a natural gas company who lives in Tampa, Florida.

Since then, he has spoken more openly about his use of botox, muscle relaxers, and fillers.

“My friends would look at me and say, ‘You have something different. What do you do, do you exercise? ‘”He said.

Her friends noticed the truth.

“So I told them what I had done. And I began to tell their husbands and boyfriends ”.





