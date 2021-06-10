Over the past day, 11,699 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic was 5,167,949. Telegram-channel.

The number of infections exceeded 11 thousand for the first time since March – on the 6th, 11,022 cases of COVID-19 were detected.

Most infections were detected in Moscow (5245), St. Petersburg (859) and the Moscow region (801). Least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (6), the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (3) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (1).

Over the past day, 383 people have died, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 125,278.

The daily rate of recovery was 10,096, the total – 4,771,995.