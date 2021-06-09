In Russia, over the past day, 10,407 new cases of coronavirus have been detected. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic was 5,156,250. Telegram-channel.

10407 COVID-19 cases revealed in Russia in the last 24 hours

The number of infections exceeded 10 thousand for the first time since March – as of March 8, the figure was 10 253.

Most infections were detected in Moscow (4124), St. Petersburg (852) and the Moscow region (781). Least of all – in the Magadan Region (6), the Jewish Autonomous Region (6) and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (1).

During the day, 399 deaths were recorded; in total, 124,895 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

The daily rate of recovery was 9814, the total – 4 761 899.