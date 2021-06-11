In Russia, over the past day, 12,505 new cases of coronavirus have been detected. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic was 5 180 454. The operational headquarters said this in its Telegram-channel.

12505 COVID-19 cases revealed in Russia per day

The number of infections exceeded 12 thousand for the first time since February 2021 – on the 22nd, 12,604 cases of coronavirus were recorded, after which the figures began to decline.

Most infections were detected in Moscow (5853), St. Petersburg (863) and the Moscow region (837). Least of all – in Tuva (7), Magadan region (5) and Nenets Autonomous Okrug (2).

During the day, 396 people died, in total since the beginning of the pandemic – 125 674.

The daily rate of recovery was 10 188, the total – 4 782 183.