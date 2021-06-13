Over the past day in Russia, 14,723 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 85 regions – this is the maximum since February 15. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the capital’s operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus.

The largest number of new infections was recorded in Moscow (7704), the Moscow region (953) and St. Petersburg (862). The smallest is in the Jewish Autonomous Region (6), the Magadan Region (5) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (1).

According to the headquarters, 357 infected people have died over the past day, 9166 people have fully recovered.

The most difficult situation with the coronavirus is developing in Moscow. Against this background, the city authorities declared the next week non-working. According to the decree of the mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the decision concerns enterprises and organizations of all forms of ownership, which usually do not work on weekends (Sundays).