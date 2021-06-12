The manga of Fullmetal alchemist began to be published in July 2001, at the hands of the mangaka Hiromi arakawa, aka ‘Hiromu’ (as he called himself).

In view of that, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the brothers’ adventures Elric, and it is an occasion that deserves to be celebrated. So the magazine Monthly Shōnen Gangan, which was where the story was published, announced that there will be a special announcement about it soon.

Fullmetal Alchemist turns 20 in July

This will be revealed in the August issue (due out in mid-July), which is certainly fitting. The point is that it is not specified what it is about. It could be many things in the absence of information, but surely it is not a new version of the anime.

It would not have the slightest case, since there is Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, which adapted the entire original story created by Arakawa. That door is apparently closed. Could it be an animated sequel?

If so, it would first have to be written and drawn by its creator. Unless the same path as with the continuation and spin-off from Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.

The latter is not a creation of Rumiko Takahashibut from a separate team. However, she took care of the character design. But animation is not the only way to celebrate the two decades of the series. It could be something related to the manga.

There are many ways to celebrate this great series

That in the form of a one-shot and alternate history. Nor can a new edition of the original work be ruled out, which would not be unusual. The fame of Fullmetal alchemist it has been very well maintained.

Another way could be a new movie, animated or live-action. Although in the latter case, and after the poor reception that the previous one had, it may not be the best way to celebrate 20 years. A staging cannot be ruled out.

It is something very common in Japan, and they are plays with actors characterized as the characters. They are held from time to time to celebrate various series.

We will have to keep an eye on when details begin to appear. It will not be beyond a few weeks. Whatever it is, let’s hope it has an international scope and is not something that remains limited to the country of the Rising Sun.

