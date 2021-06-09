Carla Vizzotti referred this Wednesday morning to the accusations of the PRO head, Patricia Bullrich, regarding irregularities in the purchase of anticovid vaccines per pairyou of the national government. The Minister of Health of the Nation affirmed on the subject that the presentation of the laboratories in the Congress of the Nation “closed any doubt”.

“What happened yesterday in Congress [por el martes] Hill, for society that he could have any doubts, any doubts in relation to what the president of the PRO said, “said Vizzotti in statements to the radio Rock and Pop.

In this context, the national official stated: “One can disagree, one can carry out a political campaign, one can go a little further, but there is a limitBecause there are people who decide not to get vaccinated because of the lies that are told, there are people who get very angry and stop trusting who is managing the pandemic. “

“I don’t expect anything from Patricia Bullrich. The only thing that I am not going to allow is for him to say things that are not, “emphasized the head of the health portfolio when asked whether she considered that the head of the PRO should apologize for her accusations about the negotiation between the Government and Pfizer.

Vizzotti recalled that “both the President (Alberto Fernández) and the former Minister (of Health Ginés González García) and the Ministry generated the actions to investigate” the accusations made by Bullrich.

Carla Vizzotti warned that “there are people who decide not to get vaccinated because of the lies that are told” from the opposition. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

In another part of the interview, the Minister of Health stressed that “in recent weeks it has been possible to convey that vaccines are safe and effective, also that they are arriving, and that vaccination schedules are being completed “.

Regarding the epidemiological situation in Argentina, he assured that “there has been a decrease in cases”, but clarified: “Still we are on a very high plateau and as we are in winter we are still worried about this situation “.

“We have to strengthen a lot of care. We have two months of much effort left while we strengthen vaccination,” he said.

In addition, he stressed that “we must work hard to continue vaccinating the population most at risk as quickly as possible and to sustain care.”

Crosses with the opposition for handling the pandemic

The Minister of Health of the Nation considered that the criticisms of leaders of Together for Change to the management of the pandemic have to do with “the proximity of the elections.”

“The consensus had been reached last year among all party political areas based on pandemic care. This year we have lost it and we see that this is increasingly intense in relation to the proximity of the elections“, indicated the national official.

In that sense, Vizzotti stressed: “During 2020 a balance had been achieved between all the political forces to prioritize a management of the pandemic, obviously with nuances, but without a situation of such magnitude as the one we are experiencing now.”

“We are very concerned that as the elections get closer that will deepen,” admitted the head of the health portfolio.

In this regard, he recalled the criticism that the national Executive received after signing an agreement with the Government of Russia to acquire the Sputnik V vaccine.

“When the first vaccine arrived, they made this complaint of poisoning, the truth is that it has had an impact on the negotiations with Russia. Cecilia Nicolini (the presidential advisor) and I were in Moscow negotiating the shipment of the first 300 thousand doses and the covers of the newspapers saying that they denounced us for poisoning hit Moscow, “he specified.

Finally, Vizzotti questioned: “Is it just something that doesn’t make much sense or is it a strategy? We were negotiating with Pfizer and when we started to work hard they say that we ask for bribes, that we ask for intermediaries, and this whole issue begins with the laboratory” .

