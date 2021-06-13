Currently there are several national teams that carry players who were born in other countries in their ranks, however, they also have the nationality that they ultimately decided to represent and as well as in other world competitions, the America Cup, which started this Sunday, July 13, has its cases.
Here we show the footballers who were not born in South America and are going to play the longest running tournament in the world:
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_es, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
The Chilean forward was born in Stoke-on-Trent, England, as his father is English and his mother Chilean.
Despite representing The Red on the America Cup, the network breaker has always been active in British football defending the shirts of the Nottingham forest Y Blackburn rovers.
With the selected of The Three Lions played with the U19 category in the 2017 and 2018 U19 European Championships, while his first call with chili happened in May 2021 to play the qualifying duels towards Qatar 2022 against Argentina Y Bolivia.
The defender was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, United States, but defends the reason for BoliviaWell, that’s the ancestry of your family.
Even when his birth occurred on North American soil, he lived his childhood in Coroico, a city in Bolivia, beginning to play in the Bolivar, then with Oil, Union Maestranza, Always ready, spending time on U.S. soil with Ventura County Fusion Y Tulsa Roughnecks, currently playing in the AE Larissas from Greece.
The defender has already played with The green the Copa América 2019.
Son of the ex-footballer Erwin Sanchez, known as Platini and who came to train in Portugal, the midfielder was born precisely in Lisbon when his father was playing in the Boavista, although the heart of the stem is with the green combination, which his father also represented.
The midfielder of Blooming received its first call in November 2015 in order to seek the ticket to Russia 2018 against Venezuela Y Paraguay.
One more from the selection of Bolivia, who saw the light in Granollers, Barcelona, Spain.
He started in the minor categories of the club Blanes, Racing Blanenc and even went through the Barcelona in 2015-16.
In 2017 he joined the SPAL from Italy, while his first tournament with The green it was in the South American Under-17 Championship even though he could also choose Spain.
On October 4, 2020, he was summoned with the senior team.
The forward will participate in the Copa América 2021 with the team of Peru, although he also has Italian nationality after being born in Turin, beginning his career in the minors of the Juventus.
The network breaker has manifested itself in Italian football through Frosinone, AC Milan, Genoa, Lecce, Benevento, among others.
In 2016 he was summoned by The Nationale for a qualifying match to Russia 2018, he also scored a treble in a friendly against San Marino, however, the technician Ricardo Gareca He traveled to Europe to convince him to defend the Incas and since last year he has participated in the search for the ticket to the 2022 World Cup.
By not receiving an opportunity from the national technician of Mexico, the Argentinian Gerardo Martino, the forward decided to defend the cause of Peru, because he is the grandson of the ex-cancerbero Walter Ormeño, who shone with the combined Inca and abroad during the 40s and 50s.
The network breaker was born in Mexico City playing a large part of his life in Aztec football, wearing the jacket of Cancun pioneers, Lobos BUAP Premier, Puebla and now Lion.
With 27 years, Ormedeus can debut with La Blanquirroja in the Copa América 2021.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
Leave a Reply