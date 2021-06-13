Here we show the footballers who were not born in South America and are going to play the longest running tournament in the world:

Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_es, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!

Despite representing The Red on the America Cup, the network breaker has always been active in British football defending the shirts of the Nottingham forest Y Blackburn rovers.

With the selected of The Three Lions played with the U19 category in the 2017 and 2018 U19 European Championships, while his first call with chili happened in May 2021 to play the qualifying duels towards Qatar 2022 against Argentina Y Bolivia.

#FichajesBo

Adrian Jusino is leaving Bolivar, but there are already teams that looked for him and his future would be in the Old Continent. pic.twitter.com/Y6iCYYYGBe – Victor Quispe Perca (@EstadisticoBo) January 12, 2021

Even when his birth occurred on North American soil, he lived his childhood in Coroico, a city in Bolivia, beginning to play in the Bolivar, then with Oil, Union Maestranza, Always ready, spending time on U.S. soil with Ventura County Fusion Y Tulsa Roughnecks, currently playing in the AE Larissas from Greece.

The defender has already played with The green the Copa América 2019.

Erwin Sanchez and Erwin Sanchez Junior, father and son, same shirt and same number ??. pic.twitter.com/XnqJrbP8tc – Bolivian Soccer Arg ?? (@ArgBolivia) June 10, 2021

The midfielder of Blooming received its first call in November 2015 in order to seek the ticket to Russia 2018 against Venezuela Y Paraguay.

The forward Jaume Cuellar, who was in Cadet A of Barça, signs for the inferiors of SPAL, a new club in Serie A #FCBMasia pic.twitter.com/dQKbzslI7L – Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) August 4, 2017

He started in the minor categories of the club Blanes, Racing Blanenc and even went through the Barcelona in 2015-16.

In 2017 he joined the SPAL from Italy, while his first tournament with The green it was in the South American Under-17 Championship even though he could also choose Spain.

On October 4, 2020, he was summoned with the senior team.

Gianluca Lapadula: “I wanted to win my first game with the Peruvian team” https://t.co/6u19eGVoqB pic.twitter.com/pizA53fpYR – Andean Agency (@Agencia_Andina) June 8, 2021

The network breaker has manifested itself in Italian football through Frosinone, AC Milan, Genoa, Lecce, Benevento, among others.

In 2016 he was summoned by The Nationale for a qualifying match to Russia 2018, he also scored a treble in a friendly against San Marino, however, the technician Ricardo Gareca He traveled to Europe to convince him to defend the Incas and since last year he has participated in the search for the ticket to the 2022 World Cup.

The network breaker was born in Mexico City playing a large part of his life in Aztec football, wearing the jacket of Cancun pioneers, Lobos BUAP Premier, Puebla and now Lion.

With 27 years, Ormedeus can debut with La Blanquirroja in the Copa América 2021.