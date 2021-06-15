Danish national team player Christian Eriksen thanked the fans for their support after the incident during the match at Euro 2020 and spoke about his health. The athlete posted a photo from the hospital on June 15 on Instagram.

“Hello everyone, thank you very much for your lovely and amazing wishes and messages from all over the world. It means a lot to me and my family. I’m fine, given the circumstances. I still have a few tests to go at the hospital, but I feel good. Now I will be rooting for the guys from the Danish national team in the next matches, ”the athlete wrote on the social network.

The coach of the Danish national football team, Kasper Hjulmand, said on June 13 that Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during a match with the Finns.

At the same time, the doctor of the Danish national team, Morten Boesen, said that the examinations did not reveal any health problems in the football player.

On June 12, Eriksen lost consciousness during a meeting between the national teams of Finland and Denmark. Doctors provided the athlete with first aid on the field, as a result he was carried away from the stadium on a stretcher.

After the match resumed, the Finns defeated the Danes with a score of 1: 0. Eriksen was named player of the match.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said that the Danish national team will not be able to replace Eriksen with another player. UEFA said that changes to the application cannot be made after the first match of the national team. An exception to this rule is the replacement of goalkeepers “in the event of their physical impossibility to enter the field, if the team has one or two goalkeepers from the application at its disposal”.