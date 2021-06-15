Austria striker Marko Arnautovic celebrated the goal against the national team of North Macedonia with foul language and came under investigation by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). This is reported on website organizations.

UEFA said an inspector was appointed to investigate the incident. He will investigate the incident with the participation of Arnautovich, which occurred in the match of the first round of the group stage of the European Championship.

The match between Austria and North Macedonia took place on June 13 and ended with a score of 3: 1. In the last minutes of the meeting, Arnautovic scored the ball and was accused of insulting the opponent’s player Egzon Beytulai. He allegedly said: “I **** your Albanian mother (Beytulai has Albanian roots, and Arnautovic has Serbian – approx. “Lenta.ru”) “.

Arnautovich later apologized to Instagram, stating that he was influenced by the emotions of the victory. He stressed that he is not a racist and he has friends in almost every country.