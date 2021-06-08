Football Top footballer revealed his true identity – had lied his name and age for years

Silas Wamangituka was not who he claimed to be.

German A footballer playing in the Bundesliga Silas Wamangituka revealed on Tuesday that he has been lying about his identity for years. He said both his name and his age were fictitious.

The real name of Wamangituka is Silas Katompa Mvumpa. He is not 23 years old but a year younger.

Katompa Mvumpa is from the Democratic Republic of Congo and has represented the VfB Stuttgart, playing in the Bundesliga since 2019.

Stuttgart announced the disclosure of his attacker on its website.

Katompa Mvumpan the hidden identity was due to his former agent. When the player attended a Belgian RSC Anderlecht test at the age of 19, the agent believed him that he would no longer be able to return to Europe if he returned to Congo to wait for a deal.

The threats did, and Katompa Mvumpa stayed in Paris with her agent. The player’s papers were taken care of by the agent. He changed his client’s name and date of birth and was thus able to blackmail this.

The football player became completely dependent on his agent. He feared that if the truth were revealed, the consequences would be unfortunate.

The Congolese player did not get his salary entirely for himself, but part of it went to the agent. The agent also threatened Katompa Mvumpa that she would never be allowed to play football again.

When Stuttgart acquired the striker from Paris FC in 2019, the French media suspected he was someone other than he claimed to be. However, the allegations were denied.

Katompa Mvumpa commented on her drastic past in a Stuttgart press release.

“I have lived in fear for the last few years and have been very worried about my family in Congo. It was hard to reveal my story. Now I am relieved. ”