Football The record audience of the season proved HIFK’s victory in Kotka: “Quite amazing”

KTP – HIFK 0–2

Helsinki On Thursday, IFK took its third victory of the season in the Veikkausliiga football, defeating KTP on the away field by 2–0 goals.

“It was a good and mature performance,” IFK captain Sakari Mattila said Ruudu in an interview.

Mattila saw his team’s performance as manly for Inter after a 1-4 home loss.

IFK started the game after 35 minutes Jusif Ali used by an eagle defender From Fran Alvarez the gift received by shooting the ball into the goal at the penalty spot.

IFK built on a left-wing free kick through the left wing. Pipe Sáez centered on the goal and Alvarez pushed the ball right into Ali’s reach.

Sáez made it 1 – 0 with 55 minutes into the match. Moshtagh Yaghoubi fired from a distance, not the KTP guard Anton Lepola received a badly bounced ball. The loose ball bounced from the fight to Sáez, who did not miss serving.

With KTP had a fantastic opportunity to put IFK up another goal 76 minutes into the match, but he fired just over the crossbar Calum Ward rejected Thomas Agyirin as a corner kick from the left.

IFK also had a great place to increase its lead at the end, but Lepola stretched his legs Erikson Carlosin in front of the investment.

With its victory, HIFK rose to 11 points and placed fourth in the Veikkausliiga. Rising KTP has won only one of their six games. It has four points.

“It’s hard for me to start saying anything about this. Pretty bland game from us, ”KTP’s Aleksi Tarvonen summed up the screen in an interview.

The match was watched by Arto Tolsa Arena with as many as 2,511 spectators, which is the audience record for the season plagued by corona restrictions.

“It’s amazing. There is one more ritual left – you have to shout those, ”IFK captain Mattila said, referring to the supporters who came from Helsinki.