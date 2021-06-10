Football The number of spectators at the Owl European Championship opening will remain the same – 25,000 spectators only later for Parken

Finland will face Denmark in a match starting on Saturday at 7 pm Finnish time.

Owls will play his European Football Championship opening at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium in front of 15,900 spectators.

The Danish government said Thursday morning that Parken’s audience capacity will be increased as the tournament progresses to 25,000 spectators. However, the crowd is not yet growing in the Owls match, contrary to what was expected on Thursday morning.

At the time, it was uncertain whether it would succeed in increasing the number of audiences at short notice.

Finland will face Denmark in a match starting on Saturday at 7 pm Finnish time. The match is the first ever European men’s European Championship match.

Finnish fans the ticket quota for Parken’s opening match was originally 6,500, but the corona restrictions ate up half of the quota. Now the Finns have a quota of 2,700 tickets for the Copenhagen match.

Parken Stadium can accommodate about 38,000 spectators. Copenhagen will also host Denmark-Belgium on 17 June and Russia-Denmark on 21 June. Matches belong to Group B. In the playoffs, Copenhagen hosted the quarter-finals on June 28th.

The news was updated at 6:07 p.m.

Read more: First the tickets for the Owl matches were sold instantly, now there are still tickets for the European Championship final match in Belgium