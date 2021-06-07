Football The Huuhkajat Express special turn takes the Finnish team to the European Championships

Teemu Pukki and Glen Kamara are fit to play.

Lonely the supporter waved the Finnish flag sideways as the Owners’ players and backgrounds walked onto the St. Petersburg train on Monday.

The journey to the historic Finnish men’s European Football Championship final tournament began with the Allegro train, although passenger train traffic to St. Petersburg is otherwise interrupted due to the coronavirus situation.

In the morning, the display boards of the train carriages that departed from Pasila, Helsinki, read “Huuhkajat Express”.

“Towards a new adventure. The team is ready to pursue new dreams, ”the head coach Markku Kanerva said before boarding the train.

Owls will start its European Championships on Saturday in Copenhagen against Denmark. Next Wednesday, the team will face Russia in St. Petersburg. In the final round of the preliminary round, Belgium will meet on June 21 in St. Petersburg.

The owls are housed in Repino, the former Kuokkala, which is more than 40 kilometers by road from St. Petersburg Stadium. The Owl Training Center is located on the Terijoki River, in what is now Zelenogorsk.

In the riotous moods, the Owls did not leave for Russia. Silent players arrived alone or in pairs after passport checks. Also announced as a substitute Albin Granlund got on board.

“When we get to the campground today, we stay there and train in the evening. Tomorrow (Tuesday) there are rehearsals, then there will be a lighter day in between, and on Thursday we will get one of the rehearsals. On Friday, we will leave for Copenhagen, and there will be preparatory exercises, ”Kanerva said about the program for the next few days.

Team headed to Russia for the home loss of the Estonian game and the loss of the away match for Sweden. Captain in Estonia’s fight last week Tim Sparv was out of lineup and a paint cannon Teemu Pukki came on the field. Sparv has suffered a knee and buck ankle injury.

“Tim got a couple of days off. I think his situation is OK. The buck was able to play, no symptoms. Nikolai Alhon the situation is considered. The ankle got a little stuffy, but he might be fit to play. Glen Kamaran we survived with fright, ”Kanerva listed.