Robert Ivanov’s abilities have been noticed in Europe.

Owls defender Robert Ivanov, 26, is in a hard ascent in his career. The Central Defender, who has been selected for the European Championship team, as much as 197-centimeters, may soon find himself at a new address.

A year ago, Ivanov was still playing in the Veikkausliiga in the ranks of FC Honga. In the autumn, he moved to the Polish league promotion team Warta Poznan. Now there may be another leap forward ahead.

Bulgarian football journalist Method Shumanov writes on Twitter that the Bulgarian embassy TsSKA Sofia is in talks with Warta Poznan to acquire a Finn.

Shumanov is a meritorious journalist working for The Guardian and Sky Sports, among others.

Provided Ivanov ends up in TsSKA Sofia, he gets into a successful club. The team has won the Bulgarian Championship 31 times and the Cup 21 times.

Last season, the team also played in the European League, where it defeated Italian giant AS Roman, among others.

Ivanov’s season in Poland was successful. He played 22 league games when Warta Poznan sore fifth in the league table to everyone’s surprise.

Ivanov has not yet entered the field in the first European Championship match. He has played a total of four national matches.